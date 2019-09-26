This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool's controversial bid to trademark name is rejected

The club’s chief executive Peter Moore admitted they had underestimated the level of backlash the application would prompt.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,132 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4825793
A stall selling scarves outside Anfield.
Image: Anthony Devlin
A stall selling scarves outside Anfield.
A stall selling scarves outside Anfield.
Image: Anthony Devlin

LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB’S controversial application to trademark the name ‘Liverpool’ has been unsuccessful.

The Reds confirmed today that the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) had rejected their proposal, citing “the geographical significance” of Liverpool as a city in comparison to place names that have been trademarked by other football clubs in the UK.

The club say they have accepted the IPO’s decision, but insisted it would “continue to aggressively pursue those large-scale operations which seek to illegally exploit our intellectual property and would urge the relevant authorities to take decisive action against such criminal activity wherever it exists.”

Their decision to apply for trademarking had attracted widespread criticism from supporters and local traders alike.

Joe Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool, said he and his council would oppose the application, while critics included the Liverpool supporters’ union and local football club City of Liverpool FC.

In a bid to soothe relations, Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore had engaged in dialogue with those concerned, insisting the sole aim was to protect the club against traders profiting illegally from the use of the club’s name and branding, although significantly the application was never withdrawn.

Following the IPO’s decision, Moore said: “It should be stressed that our application was put forward in good faith and with the sole aim of protecting and furthering the best interests of the club and its supporters. Nevertheless, we accept the decision and the spirit in which it has been made.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to reiterate our thanks to all those who engaged with us throughout this process, most notably independent traders and local football clubs.” 

southampton-v-liverpool-premier-league-st-marys Liverpool CEO Peter Moore. Source: Steven Paston

In an interview given to the Liverpool Echo, Moore admitted the club had underestimated the kind of backlash their application would prompt.

“We underestimated the reaction to it,” he said. “We had, in very good faith, looked at what we were seeing on a global basis and particularly stuff that was coming into the UK.

“We felt obliged to protect the football club and had looked at other similar situations for clubs that had trademarked their place names in a football context, there are numerous examples.

“We felt that on behalf of the club we needed to do that — but I think it’s fair to say that we underestimated the emotional reaction to it and that’s our bad.

Whilst we continued with the filing, we received the rejection from the IPO and we accept that and move on – we have got plenty of other stuff to do.”

Liverpool supporters’ union Spirit of Shankly have also released a statement in support of the decision, which reads: “Spirit of Shankly welcome the IPO’s rejection of Liverpool FC’s trademark application, and the club’s decision not to appeal against it.

“SOS were clear at the outset that the word ‘Liverpool’ is not for FSG or anybody else to own – it belongs to the city of Liverpool and its people. We should all be allowed to use it freely, however we see fit, without fear of legal letters dropping through our doors.

“LFC have enough legal remedies from their current trademarks to address any issues they may have. Any more is unnecessary.

“Without fan activism, this issue may not have ended like this. Without fan involvement, there would be no challenge to the corporate greed within football. SOS remain vigilant to the stealth of the club in their relentless pursuit of money at any cost.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie