How do you see tonight’s game unfolding? Let us know below!


Poll Results:

Liverpool win (73)
I want a can of Red Bull (16)
Leipzig win (7)
Draw (6)




TEAM NEWS: Jurgen Klopp names a very strong starting XI, with Joe Gomez the only switch as he replaces the injured Joel Matip in the middle of defence. It’s as you were elsewhere from Saturday’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Substitutes: Kelleher, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi.

Salzburg: Stankovic; Kristensen, Onguene, Wober, Ulmer; Mwepu, Junuzovic; Minamino, Szoboszlai; Daka, Hwang.

Substitutes: Coronel, Ashimeru, Koita, Ramalho, Farkas, Haaland, Okugawa.

Let’s get started with tonight’s team news…

Hello everybody, you’re very welcome along to our coverage of tonight’s Champions League clash between Liverpool and Yummy Super Delicious Sugar Drink Incorporated™ Salzburg.

Hmm. What’s that? Oh. Uefa says we can only refer to them as Salzburg. Their competition, their rules I suppose.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Napoli last time around in the Champions League.

Losing is not something the European champions have been used to this calendar year. Despite a better display than last season’s defeat in Naples, Liverpool still couldn’t find a way past a brilliant defence led by Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Merseysiders will hope tonight’s opponents present an easier test. Mind you, Salzburg got off to the perfect start in Group E by beating Genk 6-2 a fortnight ago.

They are flying high on the domestic front, too, sitting top of the Austrian Bundesliga with eight wins from their opening nine games.

Stick with us, kick-off at Anfield is coming up in an hour’s time at 8pm.

