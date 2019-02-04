This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Setback for Liverpool's title ambitions as they're held by West Ham

The Reds have dropped points for the second Premier League game in a row.

By AFP Monday 4 Feb 2019, 9:50 PM
43 minutes ago 11,217 Views 71 Comments
https://the42.ie/4476885
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring.
Image: Adam Davy
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring.
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring.
Image: Adam Davy

LIVERPOOL WASTED ANOTHER chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League as a sub-par performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men was punished in a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Monday.

Less than a week after missing the opportunity to go seven points clear of Manchester City with a 1-1 draw against Leicester, Liverpool’s lead is now just three over the champions, who can now go top with victory at Everton on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane put the visitors in front at the London Stadium, but Michail Antonio quickly levelled and West Ham had the better chances to claim all three points when Declan Rice and Mark Noble failed to hit the target.

After posting a perfect record against opposition with the top six in their first 23 league games, Liverpool have now slipped up twice in as many matches to mount the tension in their chase for a first title in 29 years.

Klopp’s side looked like a side playing under pressure in a lacklustre display as the absence of the injured Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold took its toll.

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini claimed it was “impossible to play worse” after his side’s 3-0 capitulation to Wolves last week that followed a deeply disappointing FA Cup exit to League One AFC Wimbledon.

Even without the injured Marko Arnautovic, Pellegrini got the response he wanted in West Ham’s performance if not their end product.

Javier Hernandez had the hosts’ first chance but the Mexican and then Aaron Cresswell both fired inches wide of Alisson Becker’s left-hand post.

James Milner was having a torrid time defending in an unfamiliar right-back role against the pace and trickery of Felipe Anderson.

However, the former England midfielder created the opening goal in controversial circumstances when given the chance to go forward.

Adam Lallana’s neat footwork played in Milner, who was allowed to continue despite being clearly in an offside position, and Mane cleverly spun onto his cross to score his 12th goal of the season.

The lead lasted just six minutes as the visitors switched off from a well-worked free-kick and Antonio drilled Anderson’s pass in off the far post.

More lax set-piece defending should have cost Liverpool again three minutes before the break when Rice headed wide another wicked Anderson free-kick delivery wide when completely unmarked 10 yards out.

Mohamed Salah was kept quiet for long spells, but the league’s top scorer twice forced Lukasz Fabianski into action at the start of the second period.

On both occasions, though, the Egyptian lacked the power and accuracy to beat the Pole as he worked shooting opportunities onto his favoured left foot.

Anderson continued to create problems at the other end and another positive break from the Brazilian should have created the winner when Noble fired over.

Divock Origi replaced the ineffective Roberto Firmino 15 minutes from time and the Belgian had a huge chance to make himself a hero as he did with a last gasp Merseyside derby winner against Everton in December.

This time, though, Origi shot meekly into Fabiankski’s grateful arms with the final action of the match.

© AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (71)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in to see Ireland's opening Six Nations game on Saturday
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in for Ireland's Six Nations defeat against England on Saturday
    ENGLAND
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie