Liverpool youngster joins Lyon for €10 million

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER Tyler Morton has joined Ligue 1 club Lyon on a five-year contract, the French outfit announced on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old arrives from the Premier League champions for a fee of €10 million.

Advertisement

“Olympique Lyonnais announce the arrival of midfielder Tyler Morton from Liverpool. The English youth international has signed a five-year contract, which will run until June 30, 2030,” Lyon wrote in a statement on the club’s website.

Morton joined Liverpool’s academy at the age of seven and signed his first professional contract with the Reds at the age of 17.

He made 14 appearances for the first team and spent two loan periods in the English second division — at Blackburn and Hull.

Capped 13 times at U21 level for England, Morton was a central figure as the team were crowned European champions in June.

The defensive midfielder was responsible for setting up the winning goal in the final against Germany with a pinpoint cross onto the head of Jonathan Rowe.

– © AFP 2025