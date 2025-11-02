QUIZ: How well do you remember the 2025 League of Ireland season?

Against whom did Lys Mousset score his only goal for Bohemians?
Derry City
Sligo Rovers
Shamrock Rovers
Waterford
Who replaced John Coleman as Waterford manager on an interim basis?
Danny Searle
Harry Kenny
Matt Lawlor
Lee Johnson
Against whom did Damien Duff record his final league win as Shelbourne manager?
St Patrick's Athletic
Sligo Rovers
Derry City
Bohemians
Jack Byrne left Shamrock Rovers during the season on loan for a club playing in which of the following countries?
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Which Cork City player took to social media to describe as 'false' a claim by manager Ger Nash that he was not in the right frame of mind to play in what proved to be a ruinous 3-2 defeat to Sligo Rovers?
Milan Mbeng
Djenairo Daniels
Charlie Lyons
Malik Djiksteel
How many league goals did Owen Elding score for Sligo Rovers this season?
10
11
12
13
To which country did Moses Dyer move after leaving Galway United?
Cambodia
Vietnam
Thailand
New Zealand
Who scored Derry City's winning goal in a 4-3 thriller against Bohemians at Dalymount Park?
Michael Duffy
Gavin Whyte
Dipo Akinyemi
Adam O'Reilly
Shamrock Rovers led the table from the moment they beat Drogheda on 9 May. Which team did they knock off top spot after winning that game?
Derry City
Bohemians
Shelbourne
Drogheda
Which team had the worst record across all Dublin derbies this season?
Bohemians
Shamrock Rovers
Shelbourne
St Patrick's Athletic
Who finished as the league's top scorer?
Pádraig Amond
Michael Duffy
Mason Melia
Owen Elding
And who provided the highest number of assists across the season?
Graham Burke
Michael Duffy
Dayle Rooney
Will Fitzgerald
Which team conceded the highest number of goals across the season?
Cork City
Waterford
Sligo Rovers
Galway United
Of the following players who share a name with a city, who played the highest number of league games this season?
Jordan Flores
Milan Mbeng
Shane Ferguson
Of the following players whose names consist entirely of first names, who played the highest number of league games?
Jack Henry-Francis
Douglas James-Taylor
John Martin
Of the following players who share a name with an LOI Premier Division stadium, who played the highest number of league games?
Luke Turner
Owen Lambe
Which team conceded the fewest goals across the season?
Drogheda
Shamrock Rovers
St Patrick's Athletic
Derry City
By how many points did Shamrock Rovers win the league in the end?
Three points
Five points
Two points
Six points
The LOI's Uefa coefficient ranking is now 31st. But which of the following countries are ranked immediately above in 30th place?
Slovakia
Slovenia
Russia
Bulgaria
And finally, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne share one common opponent across their Conference League phase fixtures. Who is it?
