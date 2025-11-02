More Stories
Pico Lopes with the spoils. James Lawlor/INPHO
QUIZ: How well do you remember the 2025 League of Ireland season?

Test your knowledge of the season that was.
9.01pm, 2 Nov 2025

Against whom did Lys Mousset score his only goal for Bohemians?
Derry City
Sligo Rovers

Shamrock Rovers
Waterford
Who replaced John Coleman as Waterford manager on an interim basis?
Danny Searle
Harry Kenny

Matt Lawlor
Lee Johnson
Against whom did Damien Duff record his final league win as Shelbourne manager?
St Patrick's Athletic
Sligo Rovers

Derry City
Bohemians
Jack Byrne left Shamrock Rovers during the season on loan for a club playing in which of the following countries?
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia

Qatar
UAE
Which Cork City player took to social media to describe as 'false' a claim by manager Ger Nash that he was not in the right frame of mind to play in what proved to be a ruinous 3-2 defeat to Sligo Rovers?
Milan Mbeng
Djenairo Daniels

Charlie Lyons
Malik Djiksteel
How many league goals did Owen Elding score for Sligo Rovers this season?
10
11

12
13
To which country did Moses Dyer move after leaving Galway United?
Cambodia
Vietnam

Thailand
New Zealand
Who scored Derry City's winning goal in a 4-3 thriller against Bohemians at Dalymount Park?
Michael Duffy
Gavin Whyte

Dipo Akinyemi
Adam O'Reilly
Shamrock Rovers led the table from the moment they beat Drogheda on 9 May. Which team did they knock off top spot after winning that game?
Derry City
Bohemians

Shelbourne
Drogheda
Which team had the worst record across all Dublin derbies this season?
Bohemians
Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne
St Patrick's Athletic
Who finished as the league's top scorer?
Pádraig Amond
Michael Duffy

Mason Melia
Owen Elding
And who provided the highest number of assists across the season?
Graham Burke
Michael Duffy

Dayle Rooney
Will Fitzgerald
Which team conceded the highest number of goals across the season?
Cork City
Waterford

Sligo Rovers
Galway United
Of the following players who share a name with a city, who played the highest number of league games this season?
Jordan Flores
Milan Mbeng

Shane Ferguson
Of the following players whose names consist entirely of first names, who played the highest number of league games?
Jack Henry-Francis
Douglas James-Taylor

John Martin
Of the following players who share a name with an LOI Premier Division stadium, who played the highest number of league games?
Luke Turner
Owen Lambe
Which team conceded the fewest goals across the season?
Drogheda
Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick's Athletic
Derry City
By how many points did Shamrock Rovers win the league in the end?
Three points
Five points

Two points
Six points
The LOI's Uefa coefficient ranking is now 31st. But which of the following countries are ranked immediately above in 30th place?
Slovakia
Slovenia

Russia
Bulgaria
And finally, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne share one common opponent across their Conference League phase fixtures. Who is it?
Hacken
Crystal Palace

Celje
AEK Athens
