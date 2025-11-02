QUIZ: How well do you remember the 2025 League of Ireland season?

Against whom did Lys Mousset score his only goal for Bohemians? Derry City Sligo Rovers

Shamrock Rovers Waterford

Who replaced John Coleman as Waterford manager on an interim basis? Danny Searle Harry Kenny

Matt Lawlor Lee Johnson

Against whom did Damien Duff record his final league win as Shelbourne manager? St Patrick's Athletic Sligo Rovers

Derry City Bohemians

Jack Byrne left Shamrock Rovers during the season on loan for a club playing in which of the following countries? Kuwait Saudi Arabia

Qatar UAE

Which Cork City player took to social media to describe as 'false' a claim by manager Ger Nash that he was not in the right frame of mind to play in what proved to be a ruinous 3-2 defeat to Sligo Rovers? Milan Mbeng Djenairo Daniels

Charlie Lyons Malik Djiksteel

How many league goals did Owen Elding score for Sligo Rovers this season? 10 11

12 13

To which country did Moses Dyer move after leaving Galway United? Cambodia Vietnam

Thailand New Zealand

Who scored Derry City's winning goal in a 4-3 thriller against Bohemians at Dalymount Park? Michael Duffy Gavin Whyte

Dipo Akinyemi Adam O'Reilly

Shamrock Rovers led the table from the moment they beat Drogheda on 9 May. Which team did they knock off top spot after winning that game? Derry City Bohemians

Shelbourne Drogheda

Which team had the worst record across all Dublin derbies this season? Bohemians Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne St Patrick's Athletic

Who finished as the league's top scorer? Pádraig Amond Michael Duffy

Mason Melia Owen Elding

And who provided the highest number of assists across the season? Graham Burke Michael Duffy

Dayle Rooney Will Fitzgerald

Which team conceded the highest number of goals across the season? Cork City Waterford

Sligo Rovers Galway United

Of the following players who share a name with a city, who played the highest number of league games this season? Jordan Flores Milan Mbeng

Shane Ferguson

Of the following players whose names consist entirely of first names, who played the highest number of league games? Jack Henry-Francis Douglas James-Taylor

John Martin

Of the following players who share a name with an LOI Premier Division stadium, who played the highest number of league games? Luke Turner Owen Lambe

Which team conceded the fewest goals across the season? Drogheda Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick's Athletic Derry City

By how many points did Shamrock Rovers win the league in the end? Three points Five points

Two points Six points

The LOI's Uefa coefficient ranking is now 31st. But which of the following countries are ranked immediately above in 30th place? Slovakia Slovenia

Russia Bulgaria