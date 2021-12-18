Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 18 December 2021
Bohs bag Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, Rovers and Dundalk announce re-signings

A busy day for transfer news in the Premier Division so far.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Dec 2021, 1:14 PM
BOHEMIANS HAVE SIGNED Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe from Dundalk, the club announced today.

The 2019 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division’s top goal-scorer comes to Dalymount Park on a “multi-year deal”.

English forward Ogedi-Uzokwe, 27, spent the second half of the 2021 season on loan at Derry City, having signed for Dundalk in February.

A fan favourite at the Candystripes, it was there he was leading scorer two seasons ago, with 16 goals in 34 appearances.

Following a brief stint in Israel with Hapoel Hadera at the start of 2020, the Londoner spent the second half of last season at Sligo Rovers, before moving to the Lilywhites.

He has been influential at every club he has represented on these shores, and scored eight times in total in the 2021 season.

Elsewhere in the league, there have been several re-signings so far today, with Alan Mannus, Leon Pohls, and Barry Cotter all re-committing to Shamrock Rovers, and Daniel Kelly penning a new Dundalk deal.

Goalkeeper Mannus is set to play into his forties after signing a new deal with the reigning champions for 2022. It means an eighth season at Rovers for the former Northern Ireland international; the 39-year-old playing an instrumental role in the Hoops’ back-to-back titles.

German ‘keeper Pohls also goes again, having initially joined the club in February 2019, along with former Ireland underage and Ipswich right-back Cotter, who first signed in August.

Meanwhile, Kelly becomes the latest player to commit his future to Stephen O’Donnell’s Dundalk, signing a new two-year deal having first joined the Oriel Park outfit in the winter of 2018.

“I’m delighted to get it done. It’s an early Christmas present for me,” he said. “Injury-wise, the last year wasn’t great for me but I’m feeling good and healthy and when January comes I’ll be raring to go.” 

