This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Campbell sparred three boxers at once in preparation for Lomachenko

‘You get punches coming at you from all angles and from unexpected areas, but it certainly makes you sharp.’

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 11:43 AM
1 hour ago 2,183 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4783672
Vasyl Lomachenko (left) and Luke Campbell during the press conference at Glaziers Hall, London.
Image: Aaron Chown
Vasyl Lomachenko (left) and Luke Campbell during the press conference at Glaziers Hall, London.
Vasyl Lomachenko (left) and Luke Campbell during the press conference at Glaziers Hall, London.
Image: Aaron Chown

BRITISH CHALLENGER AND former Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell says he sparred three opponents at a time in an attempt to prepare himself for his lightweight world-title fight with Ukrainian pound-for-pound star Vasyl Lomachenko.

The Hull native [20-2, 16KOs] faces Lomachenko [13-1, 10KOs], himself a two-time Olympic champion, live on Sky Sports Box Office from the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, where the WBA, WBO and the vacant WBC titles will be on the line.

The Eastern European has stopped six of his last seven opponents, causing four of them to forfeit on their stools either through the battering dished out or sheer humiliation, but the Shane McGuigan-trained Campbell is doing his best to ensure he’s not overwhelmed by Loma’s fleet footwork and clever angles this weekend.

Speaking to GQ UK, Campbell said: “The only thing that I have been doing that is very different is sparring three people at once. So three guys in the ring against me.

“It was good, but obviously it is really difficult at first. You get punches coming at you from all angles and from unexpected areas, but it certainly makes you sharp.”

The Briton, who fell just short against Jorge Linares in his only world-title shot to date (Linares would later become one of Lomachenko’s stoppage victims), is more than familiar with Lomachenko given they used to frequent the same major international tournaments before they each turned professional following the London Olympics in 2012.

Campbell beat Ireland’s John Joe Nevin to take gold in his native land but never faced Lomachenko as an amateur due to their operating in different weight classes.

However, he’s not overawed by the significant task facing him in the professional ring when both he and ‘Hi-Tech’ return to the English capital in four days’ time.

“To be honest, I have been watching him for years and we had been to loads of the same amateur events,” Campbell said. “I knew who he was and I’ve watched some of his fights, but I didn’t concentrate on him because he wasn’t fighting in my weight division and I didn’t need to.

“I was waiting to see if the WBC was going to announce who was going to be in the rankings for their vacant title, so I didn’t know who I was going to fight. Then when they put Lomachenko in there I knew that he was the man I’d have to beat to become a world champion.

“The truth is I didn’t care who I was fighting. All I want is to be a world champion and I will take on anyone to achieve that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie