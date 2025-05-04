Agony and ecstacy for Irish stars in WSL promotion decider

LONDON CITY LIONESSES held off Women’s Super League promotion rivals Birmingham City to seal the Championship title with a 2-2 draw.

Isobel Goodwin and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah gave the Lionesses side a two-goal cushion and they held on for the point they needed despite Birmingham running them close with an 86th minute equaliser.

There was significant Irish interest in the Championship decider as Megan Campbell helped the Lionesses to promotion while the retiring Louise Quinn, and Ireland forward Lucy Quinn both featured for Birmingham.

Jamie Finn, Lily Agg and coach Chelsea Noonan are also at the club.

At the top end of the WSL Manchester United sealed a top-three finish at the expense of rivals Manchester City, coming from two goals down to bank the draw they needed at Old Trafford.

Marc Skinner’s side went into the derby knowing a point would be enough to secure their spot in next year’s Champions League but had to do things the hard way after first-half goals from Laia Aleixandri and Rebecca Knaak in the first half.

Grace Clinton got them back in it and Melvine Malard stepped off the bench to hit the equaliser. The Red Devils played the last 21 minutes with 10 players after Aoife Mannion collected a second booking, but held out.

Champions Chelsea celebrated a 1-0 win over Tottenham, leaving them one more match against Liverpool to complete the entire WSL season undefeated.

Sonia Bompastor named just two survivors from the team that guaranteed the title in midweek but it was still enough.

Catarina Macario showed quick feet in the penalty box in the 35th minute and was felled by a combination of Molly Bartrip and Ashleigh Neville. She got back up to convert from the spot, with Spurs failing to muster a response.

Everton took the bragging rights at Anfield with a 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Katja Snoeijs scored the opener after only six minutes and Karen Holmgaard doubled the advantage at the back post with 20 gone. Liverpool laboured but went no closer than a Taylor Hinds shot against the crossbar. The Reds have not won the fixture in the league since 2019.

There were two goals in added time as relegated Crystal Palace salvaged a 2-2 draw against Leicester. Shannon O’Brien thought she had won it for the Foxes late on, only for Abbie Larkin to swoop eight minutes beyond the 90.

Earlier, Hannah Cain had put Leicester ahead before Annabel Blanchard levelled from the penalty spot.