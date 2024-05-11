Advertisement
Michael Maher with his London side. Ben Brady/INPHO
Tailteann Cup

London beat Offaly by 14 points to secure first championship win in over a decade

Stephen Dornan and Ciaran Diver scored the Exiles’ goals in Tullamore.
3.47pm, 11 May 2024
LONDON HAVE SECURED their first championship win in 11 years after defeating Offaly by double scores in their Tailteann Cup opener.

The Exiles were 2-20 to 0-12 winners at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore this afternoon.

Second half goals from Stephen Dornan and Ciaran Diver were key, but Michael Maher’s side dominated throughout their 14-point win.

Donegal native Diver finished with 1-5, while Shay Rafter hit 0-4.

Offaly drew first blood, but London raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

By the 21st minute, it was all square at four points a-piece.

London moved into the ascendancy again however, and led 0-8 to 0-6 at half time.

With Rafter pointing the way, the Exiles picked up where they left off on the restart and Dornan’s 51st minute goal made it 1-13 to 0-9.

Diver raised a second green flag with 65 minutes on the clock, the scoreline 2-17 to 0-12 at the juncture.

In the competition’s other Round 1 games, Sligo-Wexford and Fermanagh-Wicklow both threw in at 3pm, while Down v Limerick gets underway at 4pm.

Then, it’s all eyes on Kildare as they face Longford at 6pm [GAAGO], while Leitrim host Waterford at the same time.

More to follow.

