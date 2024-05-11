London beat Offaly by 14 points to secure first championship win in over a decade

LONDON HAVE SECURED their first championship win in 11 years after defeating Offaly by double scores in their Tailteann Cup opener.

The Exiles were 2-20 to 0-12 winners at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore this afternoon.

Second half goals from Stephen Dornan and Ciaran Diver were key, but Michael Maher’s side dominated throughout their 14-point win.

Donegal native Diver finished with 1-5, while Shay Rafter hit 0-4.

Tailteann Cup

Full time

London: 2-20(26)

Offaly: 0-12(12)



WHAT A RESULT! OUR FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP WIN IN 11 YEARS! — London GAA (@LondainGAA) May 11, 2024

Offaly drew first blood, but London raced into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

By the 21st minute, it was all square at four points a-piece.

London moved into the ascendancy again however, and led 0-8 to 0-6 at half time.

With Rafter pointing the way, the Exiles picked up where they left off on the restart and Dornan’s 51st minute goal made it 1-13 to 0-9.

Diver raised a second green flag with 65 minutes on the clock, the scoreline 2-17 to 0-12 at the juncture.

In the competition’s other Round 1 games, Sligo-Wexford and Fermanagh-Wicklow both threw in at 3pm, while Down v Limerick gets underway at 4pm.

Then, it’s all eyes on Kildare as they face Longford at 6pm [GAAGO], while Leitrim host Waterford at the same time.

