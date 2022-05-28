Reilly and Egan combine to save Sligo's blushes as they break London's hearts

WE SHOULD NOT have been surprised by London. They impressed in the league, had genuine hopes of promotion at one stage, but just missed out.

Here in Markievicz Park they missed out again, coming within seconds of a famous victory before Alan Reilly broke their hearts with a 75th minute equaliser in regulation time. Come extra time, further drama played out, the scores level twice more before the critical intervention came 10 minutes into extra-time when Brian Egan scored Sligo’s third goal of the day.

There was a way back but London failed to take it as Christopher Farley missed a penalty in the second period of extra time. In the end they lost by two and would have won it had Liam Gavaghan’s last minute shot found the net.

It all contributed to an enthralling game. London settled early, a James Gallagher goal signalling their intent, with Gallagher proving to be their biggest scoring threat, ably assisted by Henry Walsh and Ferghal McMahon.

Sligo had the lead for periods too, Reilly and Pat Hughes with their first-half goals, Paddy O’Connor and Pat Spillane also proving to be hard to stop as Sligo led at the break by two points, 2-6 to 1-7.

But an early second half goal from Matthew Walsh created by Stephen Dornan, put London ahead. Noel Maher got a 45 for London to put them two up with 23 minutes remaining – and suddenly defences got on top and scores became hard to come by.

Advertisement

Sean Carrabine reduced the gap to one, Gavaghan extended it to two on 64 minutes and they then had James Hynes black carded with two minutes remaining.

Pat O’Connor cut the gap to one in the 70th minute as the last five minutes of additional time passed like hours for the London supporters. Sure enough it was in the fifth minute of the allocated time when Reilly equalised for Sligo, making it 2-11 apiece.

That meant extra-time. London scored first – James Hynes, a Sligo native, getting it in the fourth minute of the added-on period. Then Reilly scored two fantastic points to bring his tally to 1-5 and Sligo’s to 2-13. London equalised via Matthew Walsh a minute later.

But Sligo pushed on, Donal Conlon scoring a point for them before half-time of extra-time; Egan getting that critical goal. In the end they won by two, Farley’s penalty save was followed by a last gasp shot from Gavaghan which was saved. So, Sligo survive. Just.

Alan Reilly was Sligo's big threat. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

There was also late drama earlier today when Fermanagh edged past Longford by three points, 1-12 to 0-12. Ultan Kelm scored a late goal, one minute from time, with Ryan Jones getting an insurance score afterwards.

There was still time for Longford’s Kevin McCann to be black-carded and for Darren Gallagher and Fergal Sheridan to reduce the gap with late points.

But Longford will be kicking themselves because they led by three points early in the second half after McGann got a 37th minute point.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Goals by Shane Moran and Jack Heslin were critical to Leitrim’s success over Antrim in Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon as they won on a 2-14 to 1-12 scoreline.

They started brightly, getting scores from Keith Beirne (two) and David Bruen in the opening 10 minutes, Ordán Eastwood and Jamie Gribbon replying for Antrim. But Leitrim kept scoring. Beirne again – he’d end the game with six points – and Heslin, who scored 1-2, found the target.

Moran’s goal – a flick to the net from a long ball – was crucial, as this score was followed by points from Cillian McGloin, Heslin, Beirne (free) and Donal Wrynn to put them 1-10 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

It would be 2-11 to 0-5 by the 42nd minute – Heslin palming in a goal, Pearce Dolan getting a point.

And it was only in the final 20 minutes that Antrim rallied when Pat Shivers (three points), Ruarí McCann (two points), Peter Healy (goal) and Dermot McAleese (point) made it interesting. But Mark Plunkett and Keith Beirne scored at a critical stage to allow Leitrim to advance.

Tailteann Cup, Round 1 results

