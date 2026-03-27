'You don't get to Croke Park too often' - Longford's 14-year wait for league silverware tilt

FORMER LONGFORD FOOTBALLER Mickey Quinn smiled at the scene unfolding in Pearse Park last Sunday, watching brothers Dessie and Daniel Reynolds celebrate the county’s long-awaited return to a league final.

“Pulling each other to the ground,” Quinn laughs, expanding further on the joyful embrace.

Between them, the Reynolds boys had scored five points from play to help Longford complete an 11-point comeback against Wicklow, and secure promotion to Division 3. Daniel provided the match-winner right at the finish to confirm Longford’s rise, and secure a league final date with Carlow.

The image got Quinn to thinking about other famous brothers who have served for Longford. He thought of the great Paul Barden from Clonguish, and his siblings Enda and David. Seán and Pádraig McCormack, who hail from Quinn’s home club, Killoe, also came to mind.

And now here he was, looking at another set of powerful siblings delivering for the Midlands side. Quinn spoke briefly to Dessie Reynolds after the game, an interaction that brought them both back in time to 2015 when Longford last contested a league final.

Quinn was into his third season with the Longford seniors at the time, after returning from a successful stint with AFL side, Essendon. Reynolds was a rookie at this grade.

Longford's Dessie Reynolds. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

“We played Dublin in the championship and Offaly gave us a clipping in the Division 4 league final,” Quinn adds.

“A load of lads made their debut that year….”

Thinking back on that group of promising young talents, Quinn’s mind turns to Dromard forward Ross McNerney. He started that league final loss to Offaly, scoring one free in a 4-16 to 1-12 trouncing.

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When the sides met again in the Leinster championship, both McNerney and Reynolds hit vital scores to help Longford rally from seven points down and book a quarter-final date with Dublin.

Their lives have diverged down different roads in the years since. McNerney leads a very different life on stage these days, picking the strings of the mandolin for the popular folk group, Amble.

Ross McNerney playing for the Longford U21s in 2014. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Reynolds has stayed closer to home. He made his 100th start for Longford against Wicklow last weekend, and has clocked 111 senior appearances for the county so far. Cap number 112 will be a milestone moment in Croke Park, mining for silverware that would provide an additional boost to go with the prize of promotion.

“It’s probably the most realistic trophy you can win,” says Quinn, emphasising the importance of league success in Longford.

During his 13 seasons of inter-county football, Quinn won a Division 3 title in 2012, a victory that also marked the county’s last league triumph. It ensured back-to-back success as Longford were Division 4 champions the previous year.

Paul Barden and Dermot Brady lift the cup after winning the Division 3 final in 2012. Cathal Noonan / INPHO Cathal Noonan / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s huge,” Quinn continues. “You don’t get to Croke Park too often. To get there and lift a trophy is massive. I’ve said it in previous years [that] a loss against Dublin in the Leinster championship sets Longford football back two, three years. And something like this would bring it on massively.”

Climbing out of the basement division this year didn’t seem possible for Longford after a first-round defeat at the hands of London, but they quickly hit their stride. Momentum came in the form of wins over Waterford, Antrim and Carlow along with a draw with Tipperary.

They were still in the promotion hunt despite losing to Leitrim, and that heroic effort last Sunday was enough to edge ahead of Wicklow, who were considered favourites to ascend from the division.

Quinn applauds manager Mike Solan for the unrelenting optimism that is permeating through the players.

“It’s been such a rollercoaster league, you’re like, ‘No, this isn’t working.’

“But one thing for certain is that the guys are enjoying the football, the training, and there’s a buzz within the camp.

“Sometimes there’s noise outside, but the most important thing is what’s happening within the camp and that the noise isn’t getting in. That’s one thing that I have to say that Mike has obviously created with his team around him.

“There’s a willingness to commit to what they’re doing, and when you start to see results, then more guys are going to want to be part of that.”

Looking more closely at that comeback victory against Wicklow, Quinn notes that while Wicklow lifted two green flags in the first half, they also squandered other goal opportunities that would have stretched their advantage.

The visiting side were 2-15 to 0-10 clear in the first 10 minutes of the second half when Longford launched their revival.

With goals coming from Oisín O’Toole and Paddy Moran, they outscored Wicklow 2-11 to 0-5 over the remainder to snatch an incredible victory.

Such turnarounds have become a common sight in football due to the arrival of two-point scores. Wind conditions have been a factor too. Longford, however, registered just two scores from outside the arc against Wicklow. Dylan Farrell scored both from a free and from play.

Character, Quinn believes, was the foundation of their brilliant recovery.

Longford manager Mike Solan. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

“They stuck at it and there’s a bit of a belief in them, that when the shackles were off that they let rip. Subs made a huge impact, scoring and getting crucial turnovers.”

Excitement is brewing in Longford with two league finals to look forward to this weekend. The Longford hurlers have also achieved promotion to Division 3 and will fight for Division 4 honours against Sligo on Saturday.

The Longford footballers have business with Carlow on the same day in Croke Park.

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11 years is a long time without a league final appearance.

14 years is even longer without silverware in that competition.

But Quinn is taking a wider view of their promotion success, and the work that is required to maintain their position in 2027 and beyond.

While players like Dessie Reynolds have hit the century mark of appearances for Longford, Quinn wants to see more depth in the squad going forward to solidify their presence in the third tier.

Longford won a minor Leinster title two years ago, with key players from that group now eligible for U20 football. Quinn wants to see them filtered through each grade in the right way before eventually joining the senior squad.

Overall, Quinn feels players in Longford need to feel incentivised to play for their county on a more long-term basis.

“Getting guys to commit for three or four years at a time was a big issue in the past. They need to improve getting more guys from a minor or a 20s team through to senior.”

“You want to retain the same squad that you had this year. Can you add to it in some shape or form? Are you adding U20s? Are you adding players that maybe have opted out last year but are opting in this year?

“It’s a great position to be in, but it has to be dealt with in the right way.”

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