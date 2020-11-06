Longford see off Caulfield's Galway to reach promotion play-off

Longford Town 2

Galway United 1

LONGFORD TOWN ARE just one game away from a Premier Division return as they ran out deserved 2-1 winners over Galway United at the UCD Bowl.

Goals in either half from Karl Chambers and hometown hero Aodh Dervin saw Daire Doyle’s side past a meek and unadventurous Galway outfit, who pulled one back late through Killian Brouder.

They will now face one of Finn Harps – whose managment team of Ollie Horgan and Paul Hegarty watched from the stands – Shelbourne or Derry City next Friday night for a place in the top flight.

Longford, who reached this stage thanks to Dean Byrne’s winner deep in extra time against UCD six days earlier, dominated from the first whistle.

Wing back Aaron McNally forced the first save from Mícheál Schlingermann with a low strike early on and the nominal away side continued to apply pressure for the first half.

Dylan Grimes came agonisingly close to giving them the lead with a snapshot from 30 yards that had Schlingermann but not the crossbar beaten, and the ball bounced favourably for the Tribesmen.

Dervin saw another long-range strike edge just wide, but it was an error from the Galway ‘keeper that yielded the opener just before half time.

McNally’s cross from the left took a deflection and looped over Schlingermann, who made a mess of it to present the grateful Chambers with an open goal.

Galway boss John Caulfield introduced Wilson Waweru, the match winner at Bray in the semis, and Conor Barry at half time but the attacking changes did little to alter the flow.

Longford gradually began to sit back but Galway were limited to shots from distance. Barry had their first shot on target, but it was an easy one for Lee Steacy to grasp.

The outstanding Dervin made it 2-0 nine minutes from time and again Schlingermann was suspect, allowing the midfielder’s low strike from 25 yards to squirm into the bottom corner.

There was more drama still as Galway pulled one back with two minutes remaining as Shane Duggan’s cross was punched by Steacy into the head of Brouder and the ball bounced into the empty net.

Galway threw bodies forward in search of a late equaliser but they couldn’t muster another chance and Longford will to learn the identity of their opponents following Monday night’s final round of Premier Division games.

GALWAY UNITED: Mícheál Schlingermann; Killian Brouder, Marc Ludden, Jack Lynch, Maurice Nugent; Shane Duggan, Timmy Molloy (Conor Barry 46), Sam Warde (Vinny Faherty 85); Enda Curran (Wilson Waweru 46), Shane Doherty (Francely Lomboto 79), Mikey Place (Carlton Ubaezuonu 54).

LONGFORD TOWN: Lee Steacy; Joe Gorman, Joseph Manley, Michael McDonnell; Karl Chambers (Matthew O’Brien 73), Aodh Dervin, Shane Elworthy, Dylan Grimes (Dylan Hand 86), Aaron McNally (Niall Barnes 86), Dean Zambra; Rob Manley.