Family affair as curtain comes down after All-Ireland success in Croke Park

LIKE IT SO often perfectly does, the curtain came down after All-Ireland success in Croke Park.

Wicklow stalwart Lorna Fusciardi celebrated with the team-mates she has soldiered with for so long, and then with her beloved family — her daughter, Harley, and son, Frankie — on the hallowed turf of HQ.

And she signed off in style, with a second TG4 All-Ireland junior championship medal in her back pocket, having played a central role in achieving promotion back to the intermediate ranks.

Yesterday’s 2-17 to 1-9 win over Antrim came 10 years on from the Garden County’s 2011 triumph, and atoned for last year’s decider defeat at the hands of Fermanagh.

Breathless amidst the mayhem of celebrations, Jerome Quinn grabbed Fusciardi for a few words.

“It’s just amazing,” the defender beamed. “Oh my God, I’m just so chuffed. We came back, we had a lot of issues with our team, and oh my God, we really pulled through. The work-rate, I thought we were brilliant. I’m just so happy.”

Does it make up for last year’s agonising loss at Parnell Park?

“D’you know what? I was pregnant last year. I just had my baby so I just wanted to get back for the championship. I’m so happy.”

And caught saying she can retire happy now, she confirmed: “Yeah, I’m done! I was here 10 years ago and now I’m just happy to go. What a way [to go], I’m just so chuffed for my team. Oh my God, amazing, I’m just delighted.”

Fusciardi — who plays her club football with Dublin powerhouse Foxrock-Cabinteely — Laurie Ahern, Meadhbh Deeney, Sarah Miley, Niamh McGettigan and Mikaela Shelley were among those on the panel involved in that 2011 win over New York.

Manager Mark Murnaghan rejoiced in the collective effort of his side afterwards, with Deeney and Clodagh Fox scoring the crucial goals en route to another West County Hotel Cup lift.

Wicklow produced an excellent team performance, in command and clinical for the most part, as they finished a turbulent year off the pitch as champions with 11 points to spare.

“I knew the last two weeks that there was something clicking in training and I was hoping for that big performance that we’ve been teasing to give all year,” said Murnaghan.

“Today, they gave it and I am absolutely over the moon that it all came together. Two years of hard work and the players stood up and showed the whole country how good they are as a team.

Lorna Fusciardi and Laurie Ahern, her former Fox-Cab clubmate who is now back with Eire Óg, Greystones, celebrate after the game. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“Obviously with Covid and all that, there was a few ups and downs. I am absolutely delighted for the players themselves, they are after being knocked down so many times. They felt like everything was going against them.

“They are the best bunch of players I’ve ever worked with.”

In defeat, Antrim manager Emma Kelly noted: “First half we didn’t perform at all. It just seemed like they hadn’t woke up, second half they came out and put a bit of heart and pride into the jersey.

“We were putting on 16- and 17-year-olds and that just shows the young squad we have. We stepped in six months ago to transition and progress and to get here was a bonus.

“We will take the pain and hurt from today and just go and hopefully get back next year to right our wrongs.”

- additional reporting from Darragh Small and Jerome Quinn for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.