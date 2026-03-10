LOSSIEMOUTH SWEPT ASIDE all rivals to claim a brilliant victory in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
The 7-5 favourite after opting for this race over the Mares’ Hurdle, a contest she has won twice, she was one of three Willie Mullins-trained runners and the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend.
Advertisement
The grey mare’s Cheltenham record was flawless going into Tuesday’s feature race and remained so afterwards, never looking in any sort of trouble ahead of a six-and-a-half-length defeat of Brighterdaysahead as The New Lion came home in third.
Alexei ran a big race in fourth, just ahead of gallant defending champion Golden Ace.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Willie Mullins' Lossiemouth wins Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham
LOSSIEMOUTH SWEPT ASIDE all rivals to claim a brilliant victory in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
The 7-5 favourite after opting for this race over the Mares’ Hurdle, a contest she has won twice, she was one of three Willie Mullins-trained runners and the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend.
The grey mare’s Cheltenham record was flawless going into Tuesday’s feature race and remained so afterwards, never looking in any sort of trouble ahead of a six-and-a-half-length defeat of Brighterdaysahead as The New Lion came home in third.
Alexei ran a big race in fourth, just ahead of gallant defending champion Golden Ace.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Cheltenham 2026 Horse Racing