Cheltenham 2026

Willie Mullins' Lossiemouth wins Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

Brighterdaysahead and The New Lion filled the places in the opening day’s feature race.
4.12pm, 10 Mar 2026

LOSSIEMOUTH SWEPT ASIDE all rivals to claim a brilliant victory in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The 7-5 favourite after opting for this race over the Mares’ Hurdle, a contest she has won twice, she was one of three Willie Mullins-trained runners and the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend.

The grey mare’s Cheltenham record was flawless going into Tuesday’s feature race and remained so afterwards, never looking in any sort of trouble ahead of a six-and-a-half-length defeat of Brighterdaysahead as The New Lion came home in third.

Alexei ran a big race in fourth, just ahead of gallant defending champion Golden Ace.

More to follow…

