This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rowntree's 'one percenters' helping Munster's Loughman reach the next level

Ahead of tomorrow’s game against Ulster, Jeremy Loughman has already played 10 times this season.

By John Fallon Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 8:15 AM
29 minutes ago 571 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4951118

jeremy-loughman Munster prop Jeremy Loughman speaking to the press ahead of Friday night's game against Ulster. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MUNSTER PROP JEREMY Loughman says that working under former England loosehead Graham Rowntree this season has been a great experience.

Loughman is thriving since moving south from the Leinster academy and is set to face Ulster tomorrow at Kingspan Stadium, where he made his debut for the Reds two years ago this week.

Five starts and five appearances off the bench in Munster’s 13 games so far this season have seen Loughman add to the 20 games he played last season, and he’s learning plenty from working under a specialist such as Rowntree.

“Huge things. It’s those one-percenters that kind of make the difference so I’d be up once, twice a week with him going through the videos, going through the games and picking out small bits every week.

“We try and pick one thing that we just try to focus on, and then once we have that ticked off we move on to the next thing. It’s just going through that process,” said the 24-year old.

Loughman said that Rowntree is not shy in getting stuck in during training and showing them exactly how to do something.

“Yeah, he’d be in the middle of it! We put a bit of tempo in our scrum sessions, practice under fatigue, and he’d be throwing us around. We like to mix it up as well, it’s good.

graham-rowntree Graham Rowntree on the training ground with Munster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“You know the calibre of coach he is. He’s done everything there is so everything he says I’m listening to and taking on as much as I can. I’m just trying to bring my game to the next level with him,” added Loughman.

He made the move from Leinster to get game-time and has managed that, despite battling with James Cronin and Dave Kilcoyne for the jersey. As he showed in the Heineken Champions Cup win over Ospreys, he’s been able to step up and 2019 was a superb year.

“It’s been unbelievable. I couldn’t believe how well it’s gone so keep on top of that and keep pushing forward with that. The highlight of the year was that match against Ospreys and hopefully I can keep pushing on and getting more of it.”

Loughman said that Cronin and Kilcoyne have been a great help in his development.

“I’d be picking the lads’ brains the whole time. The two of them are internationals and they’ve been there, done that and played against everyone so every opportunity I get, every session, I’d always be asking them for advice and tips.

“As everyone knows, in the front row you get better with age and experience and stuff like that so they have all the tricks and I try to learn off that,” he said.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie