BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 14 February 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Quinn on target but Fiorentina bow out of Coppa Italia

The Wicklow defender scored the only goal of their quarter-final second leg clash with Inter Milan.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 7:28 PM
13 minutes ago 198 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5354487
Louise Quinn celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan.
Image: Lisa Guglielmi
Louise Quinn celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan.
Louise Quinn celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan.
Image: Lisa Guglielmi

IRELAND DEFENDER LOUISE Quinn was on target for Fiorentina this weekend in the Coppa Italia but her effort wasn’t enough to see them through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Quinn scored the only goal of their second leg clash with Inter Milan but they lost the overall tie following a 2-0 defeat in the opening leg.

Fiorentina took the lead in the 40th minute of the clash, with Quinn rising highest to get on the end of a free-kick and guiding the ball to the net with a header.

The Wicklow native has been in good scoring form for the Italian outfit, having also bagged a goal in Fiorentina’s Italian Women’s Super Cup semi-final win over AC Milan last month.

They subsequently lost out to Juventus in the decider.

Quinn joined Fiorentina last summer after three years in England with Arsenal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie