Ireland's Quinn on target but Fiorentina bow out of Coppa Italia

IRELAND DEFENDER LOUISE Quinn was on target for Fiorentina this weekend in the Coppa Italia but her effort wasn’t enough to see them through to the semi-finals of the competition.
Quinn scored the only goal of their second leg clash with Inter Milan but they lost the overall tie following a 2-0 defeat in the opening leg.
Fiorentina took the lead in the 40th minute of the clash, with Quinn rising highest to get on the end of a free-kick and guiding the ball to the net with a header.
The Wicklow native has been in good scoring form for the Italian outfit, having also bagged a goal in Fiorentina’s Italian Women’s Super Cup semi-final win over AC Milan last month.
They subsequently lost out to Juventus in the decider.
Quinn joined Fiorentina last summer after three years in England with Arsenal.
