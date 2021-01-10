Disappointment for Louise Quinn and Fiorentina as Juve win Italian Super Cup

A GOAL IN either half from Italian international Barbara Bonansea gave Juventus a 2-0 win over Louise Quinn’s Fiorentina in the Italian Women’s Super Cup final on Sunday.

Blessington’s Quinn was the Viola hero in midweek when she scored the winner in the semi-final against AC Milan.

But Bonansea’s brace ensured that Juventus retained the Super Cup in Chiavari.

The attacker — who was named in the 2020 FifaFIFPro Women’s World XI — opened the scoring six minutes before the break and doubled Juve’s advantage on 55 minutes.

For Quinn and Fiorentina, attention now turns to the resumption of Serie A Women next weekend when they host San Marino.

The Viola currently sit fifth after 10 games but already trail leaders Juve by 16 points as the Turin outfit set the pace in pursuit of their fourth straight league title.