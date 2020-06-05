This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland international Louise Quinn set to leave Arsenal

Ireland defender won a league title and league cup during her three seasons with Arsenal.

By Niall Kelly Friday 5 Jun 2020, 1:12 PM
Quinn: 76 appearances and seven goals for Arsenal.
Quinn: 76 appearances and seven goals for Arsenal.
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL LOUISE Quinn is set to leave Arsenal following the decision to cancel the Women’s Super League season.

Arsenal confirmed on Friday morning that Quinn will leave the club following the conclusion of her contract.

The 29-year-old defender spent three seasons with Arsenal where she helped them to win a league title in 2019 as well as the league cup in 2018.

Quinn made 76 appearances during her time at the club, scoring seven goals.

“Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Louise for her contribution to the team’s success, and for her exceptional professionalism and commitment to the club,” the club said in a short statement.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Louise the very best for the future.”

