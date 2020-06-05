Ireland international Louise Quinn set to leave Arsenal

Quinn: 76 appearances and seven goals for Arsenal.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL LOUISE Quinn is set to leave Arsenal following the decision to cancel the Women’s Super League season.

Arsenal confirmed on Friday morning that Quinn will leave the club following the conclusion of her contract.

The 29-year-old defender spent three seasons with Arsenal where she helped them to win a league title in 2019 as well as the league cup in 2018.

Quinn made 76 appearances during her time at the club, scoring seven goals.

“Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Louise for her contribution to the team’s success, and for her exceptional professionalism and commitment to the club,” the club said in a short statement.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Louise the very best for the future.”

