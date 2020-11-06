BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 6 November 2020
Advertisement

Hunt for new football boss begins as Louth GAA 'will not be offering' Kierans a third year

The Wee county has released a statement.

By Emma Duffy Friday 6 Nov 2020, 8:53 AM
40 minutes ago 464 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5257505
Reign ended: Wayne Kierans.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Reign ended: Wayne Kierans.
Reign ended: Wayne Kierans.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

LOUTH GAA HAS confirmed that the county’s senior footballers will have a new manager at the helm in 2021 following the decision not to renew Wayne Kierans’ terms.

“Following a meeting of the Louth GAA management committee on Thursday night, it has been agreed that Louth GAA will not be offering Wayne Kierans a third year as manager of the Louth GAA senior football team,” a statement released this morning reads.

“Wayne has been in charge of our senior footballers since 2018 and his two-year term came to an end following defeat to Longford on Saturday last in the Leinster senior football championship.”

Under the watch of the former county underage manager and O’Connell’s clubman, Louth were relegated from Division 3 of the National Football League this season having earned just two points from seven games, before Longford ended their year in the provincial opener.

In Kierans first campaign in charge last year, they retained their Division 3 status, and beat Wexford in the Leinster championship before shipping a heavy defeat to Dublin.

The Wee county’s qualifier run ended at the first hurdle after a disappointing loss to Antrim on home soil.

“Louth GAA management committee would like to sincerely thank Wayne and his backroom team of Cathal Murray, Liam Kelleher, Ciaran Marks and Shane McCoy for their efforts,” the statement continues on Kierans, who succeeded Down great Pete McGrath at the helm.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“They have shown professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and continued courtesy over the last two years and we have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Wayne and his management team.

“Louth GAA would like to wish Wayne and his management team all the best in their future endeavours.”

“We will now immediately begin the process in seeking a new senior football team manager,” it concludes.

“A sub-committee consisting of Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Sean McClean, Aidan Berrill and Francie McMullan have been appointed to oversee this process.”

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie