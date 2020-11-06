Hunt for new football boss begins as Louth GAA 'will not be offering' Kierans a third year

LOUTH GAA HAS confirmed that the county’s senior footballers will have a new manager at the helm in 2021 following the decision not to renew Wayne Kierans’ terms.

“Following a meeting of the Louth GAA management committee on Thursday night, it has been agreed that Louth GAA will not be offering Wayne Kierans a third year as manager of the Louth GAA senior football team,” a statement released this morning reads.

“Wayne has been in charge of our senior footballers since 2018 and his two-year term came to an end following defeat to Longford on Saturday last in the Leinster senior football championship.”

Under the watch of the former county underage manager and O’Connell’s clubman, Louth were relegated from Division 3 of the National Football League this season having earned just two points from seven games, before Longford ended their year in the provincial opener.

In Kierans first campaign in charge last year, they retained their Division 3 status, and beat Wexford in the Leinster championship before shipping a heavy defeat to Dublin.

The Wee county’s qualifier run ended at the first hurdle after a disappointing loss to Antrim on home soil.

“Louth GAA management committee would like to sincerely thank Wayne and his backroom team of Cathal Murray, Liam Kelleher, Ciaran Marks and Shane McCoy for their efforts,” the statement continues on Kierans, who succeeded Down great Pete McGrath at the helm.

“They have shown professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and continued courtesy over the last two years and we have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Wayne and his management team.

“Louth GAA would like to wish Wayne and his management team all the best in their future endeavours.”

“We will now immediately begin the process in seeking a new senior football team manager,” it concludes.

“A sub-committee consisting of Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Sean McClean, Aidan Berrill and Francie McMullan have been appointed to oversee this process.”

