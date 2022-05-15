Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 15 May 2022
Advertisement

Aussie Lee holds off Thompson for LPGA Founders Cup win

Stephanie Meadow shot a final round of one over to finish T68.

By AFP Sunday 15 May 2022, 9:52 PM
43 minutes ago 222 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5765048
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AUSTRALIA’S MINJEE LEE finally found the birdies when she needed them to win the LPGA Founders Cup by two strokes over Lexi Thompson in New Jersey on Sunday.

Stephanie Meadow shot a final round of one over to finish T68.  

Lee, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, was frustrated early as putt after putt failed to drop. But she birdied three holes on the back nine on the way to a two-under-par 70 and a 19-under par total of 269 at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton.

The world number five captured a seventh LPGA title and her first since landing her maiden major at the Evian Championship last year.

“At the end of the day, I got the job done, so I’m happy,” Lee said.

Thompson, whose 11 titles include one major, fired a three-under par 69 for 271.

Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who started the day one stroke behind Lee, saw her title hopes dim with a triple-bogey at the third, where her approach was plugged in a bunker and she needed three shots to get out of the trap.

She nabbed three birdies on the back nine to finish with an even par 72, tied with American Angel Yin (67) for third on 272.

With Sagstrom’s early fade, Thompson and Yin were the ones pushing Lee as the Aussie opened her round with seven straight pars – a run that included such disappointments as a three-foot birdie lip-out at the fourth.

Lee bogeyed the eighth, but reasserted herself with birdies at the par-five 12th and 14th.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Thompson, who birdied the second, 10th and 12th, couldn’t take advantage of the par-five 14th, and they arrived at the 72nd hole with Lee nursing a one-shot lead.

She hit her approach less than five feet from the pin to cap her victory with another birdie.

“I wasn’t really nervous,” Lee said of her unspectacular start, which opened the door to Thompson and Yin.

“Obviously I wasn’t striking it as well as I wanted to. But I still drove it well and putted really well — so I’m going to take the positives.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie