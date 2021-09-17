Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland U21 midfielder Luca Connell sent out on loan by Celtic

The 20-year-old has returned to Queen’s Park, for whom he made 11 appearances last season.

By Paul Dollery Friday 17 Sep 2021, 7:32 PM
Luca Connell on duty for Celtic during a pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday.
Image: PA
LUCA CONNELL IS to spend the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Queen’s Park.

Celtic have confirmed another temporary move for the Ireland U21 international, who had a spell at the same club last season. 

“I’m delighted to be back,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time at the club last season and know most of the boys, so when the chance came up to return it was an easy decision to make. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Connell chipped in with three goals and four assists in his 11 appearances for Queen’s Park last season as they clinched the Scottish League Two title.

Amid an unbeaten start to the new campaign which has left them atop League One, the Glasgow outfit are now chasing a second consecutive promotion.

“We have been interested in bringing Luca back to the club for some time now,” said Queen’s Park manager Laurie Ellis.

“He made a great contribution to our campaign last season and has great attributes to add to the squad. We are delighted he wants to be here and that the club have made it possible. He knows most of the group already and has settled in brilliantly.”

Expectations were high for Connell when Celtic signed him on a four-year contract in 2019 after the midfielder had been called into the Ireland senior squad by Mick McCarthy.

He made a senior breakthrough for Bolton Wanderers at the age of 17, playing 10 times in the Championship and twice more in the FA Cup.

However, he has so far been deprived of first-team opportunities at Celtic, with the Liverpool native still awaiting his competitive debut for the club.

