Klopp: Diaz injury setback 'a proper smash in the face'

JURGEN KLOPP HAS described Luis Diaz’s latest injury setback as “a proper smash in the face”, with the Liverpool striker reportedly set for a three-month spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since injuring his knee against Arsenal in mid-October, and has now suffered a fresh setback during Liverpool’s mid-season training camp in Dubai last week.

“It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well,” Klopp said.

“It was a non-situation in training, honestly.

“Nothing, and (he) felt something. Didn’t feel a lot (the) next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said: ‘OK, come on, let’s have a brief look.’

“And then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that’s it now.”

Gavin Cooney

