Monday 12 December 2022
Klopp: Diaz injury setback 'a proper smash in the face'

The Liverpool striker is reportedly set for a three-month spell on the sidelines.

3 minutes ago 106 Views 0 Comments
Liverpool's Luis Diaz.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JURGEN KLOPP HAS described Luis Diaz’s latest injury setback as “a proper smash in the face”, with the Liverpool striker reportedly set for a three-month spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since injuring his knee against Arsenal in mid-October, and has now suffered a fresh setback during Liverpool’s mid-season training camp in Dubai last week.

“It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well,” Klopp said.

“It was a non-situation in training, honestly.

“Nothing, and (he) felt something. Didn’t feel a lot (the) next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said: ‘OK, come on, let’s have a brief look.’

“And then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that’s it now.”

