'If there was ever a call, I’d love to take it' - Leinster's McGrath hopeful of Ireland recall

HE MAY NOT have made the cut for Ireland’s latest Six Nations squad, but Leinster scrum-half Luke McGrath hasn’t given up hope of once again donning the green jersey at test level.

Despite accumulating 19 caps as a senior international, McGrath hasn’t featured for Ireland since their World Cup quarter-final exit to New Zealand back in October 2019.

He was named in his original squad for the 2020 Six Nations – and was also drafted in as injury cover ahead of an autumn international against Argentina in November 2021 – but the St Michael’s College graduate has otherwise been out of the Irish reckoning under Andy Farrell.

Even though Munster’s Craig Casey is currently sidelined through injury, interim head coach Simon Easterby has selected McGrath’s Leinster colleague Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray and Caolin Blade as his scrum-half options for the forthcoming Championship.

While acknowledging he wasn’t checking his emails for a potential recall, McGrath stresses he still holds an ambition of picking up a 20th Ireland cap at some point in the future.

“Honestly I wasn’t [checking emails]. I’d love to be available, but it’s been a few years now since I’ve been in the squad. It is difficult. I’m always hopeful and if there was ever a call, I’d love to take it. No, unfortunately it wasn’t this year. I just have to keep the head down, keep going and see what happens,” McGrath remarked at a Leinster media briefing on Monday.

“The only way I’m going to get picked for Ireland is if I keep playing well here [Leinster] so it’s important I just focus on that. Dealing with the disappointment with Ireland, it’s great to come into an environment like this and how enjoyable it is to be in here. I’m still loving my rugby and I just have to put the head down and keep going now.”

Although he hasn’t received recent correspondence about his absence from the squad, McGrath did reveal Farrell had previously been in touch when he wasn’t named in his set-up for upcoming international windows.

“Probably not in the last year, but Faz has called me throughout the last few years. Telling me I’m not in the squad or things like that. So I have heard a little bit of communication, but not much now to be honest. It is what it is. I have to deal with it, but I have heard a little bit. It was more ‘Yes, you are in our thoughts’.

“He knows it’s a different phone call, telling you you’re not in the squad. He might say the odd thing here or there. Ask how you think you’re going or what you can improve, but it’s a quick phone call and it’s just saying ‘listen, you’re not going to be in the squad, you’re in our thoughts. Keep the head down and keep your phone on as well, because injuries happen pretty quickly’.

“It’s so competitive in this squad [Leinster] and the Irish squad is incredibly competitive, especially that position. I know it’s some difficult calls, but every player wants to play.”

Regardless of his status on the international front, McGrath remains a valuable asset for Leinster and he is set to make his 11th appearance of the current season when the eastern province take on Stormers in the United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5pm).

Dan Sheehan and James Lowe are set to feature against the South African side before heading off to Ireland’s pre-tournament training camp in Portugal, but Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is having to deal with the fact that 22 others within his set-up have linked up with the national squad to prepare for the Six Nations Championship.

This means McGrath will be one of the most experienced faces in what is expected to be a youthful selection from Cullen and while Stormers are currently nine places and 22 points behind pace-setters Leinster in the URC table, McGrath is anticipating a tough battle in Irish Rugby HQ this weekend.

“We look at their Racing squad [in the Champions Cup] and we know they will be stronger. We’ve a younger group as well and we need to focus on ourselves. We understand what is coming our way,” added McGrath.

“Similar defensive systems and you see how impressive they are with the ball. They scored some great tries at the weekend. [Manie] Libbok is an unbelievably good footballer. It’s a massive challenge, so much experience from the Springboks squad. They’re going to be ready for it, but it is a massive challenge.”