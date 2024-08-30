Advertisement
Luke McNally. Alamy Stock Photo
Meath native McNally signs for Bristol City

McNally came through the ranks at St Patrick’s Athletic before joining Burnley in 2022.
11.51am, 30 Aug 2024
BURNLEY HAVE CONFIRMED that defender Luke McNally has signed for Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The Meath native has agreed a four-year deal with the Championship side.

McNally came through the ranks at St Patrick’s Athletic and had a loan spell at Drogheda United before joining Oxford United in 2021.

The 24-year-old then signed for Burnley in 2022, before heading on loan moves to Coventry and Stoke City.

“I am really excited and very grateful to be at a club like Bristol City,” McNally said.

“I am excited to get going and getting to see the training ground and meeting all the people has been great.

“I wanted to join for the project really, and the manager has been successful, and I can see he is really building something here.

“There seems to be a good buzz around the club at the minute and hopefully I can help with that.”

Bristol head coach Liam Manning added: “Luke has a great pedigree and a lot of experience at Championship level.

“He has all the attributes you would want in a defender, and we are pleased he is joining us. He gives us another great option and is the type of player and person we want in the building.”

Ciarán Kennedy
