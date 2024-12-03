Advertisement
Manchester United's Luke Shaw. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeBlow

Manchester United's Luke Shaw reveals setback in comeback from injury

Defender posted on social media about latest fitness blow that will rule him out for several weeks.
10.20pm, 3 Dec 2024
MANCHESTER UNITED DEFENDER Luke Shaw has revealed he has suffered a new injury setback that will rule him out for a further period.

The 29-year-old England left-back has been restricted to three substitute appearances this season and the PA news agency understands a new muscular injury is set to rule him out for several weeks.

Shaw said in a post on Instagram: “It’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forward, but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback.

“I’ve been through a lot and had a lot of ups and downs, but this has definitely been my toughest period.

“I’m absolutely devastated and it’s extremely tough to come to terms with reality at this moment in time.

“I understand there is going to be people frustrated, angry, disappointed and I understand all that. There is no-one feeling that more than me at this moment in time.

“But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season. Thank you to everyone for the support. It really doesn’t go unnoticed and I really do appreciate it.”

Shaw, who joined United from Southampton for £27million in 2014, has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

He returned to action off the bench in United’s recent 1-1 draw at Ipswich and stepped off the bench again in Saturday’s 4-0 home win against Everton.

Last season, Shaw returned from a three-month lay-off due to a calf injury in time to feature for England at Euro 2024, having missed a large chunk of the 2022-23 campaign due to a hamstring problem.

