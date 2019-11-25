This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lyon in talks to buy Megan Rapinoe's Reign FC

The World Cup winner’s club are in negotiations to be bought by the owners of European champions Lyon.

By AFP Monday 25 Nov 2019, 9:11 PM
34 minutes ago 1,654 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4906054
United States star Megan Rapinoe.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
United States star Megan Rapinoe.
United States star Megan Rapinoe.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

AMERICAN SUPERSTAR MEGAN Rapinoe’s team Reign FC are in negotiations to be bought out by the owners of current women’s European champions Lyon, both teams said on Monday.

OL Group, which owns Lyon’s men’s and women’s teams, said in a statement that the move will consolidate their position as the “top women’s football group in the world”.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas unveiled at the club’s most recent AGM plans to expand his team’s brand in both the United States and China and earmarked a budget for the purchase of an American franchise.

Based in Tacoma near Seattle, Reign FC will start their eighth season in the American National Women’s Soccer League next term and have on their roster FIFA’s women’s world player of the year Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe, 34, was joint top scorer with six goals at this year’s women’s World Cup — won by the United States — and bagged the Golden Boot.

She also won the Golden Ball for the best player and became the face of the tournament for her outspoken views on US president Donald Trump and campaigning for LGBT rights.

Rapinoe played for Lyon in between 2013 and 2014, with follow USA forward Alex Morgan briefly playing for the six-time Champions League winners in 2017.

Reign FC said Monday that they expected to conclude a deal with OL Group before the end of January.

“Our ambition has always been to operate the best women’s football club in the world,” said Reign FC’s majority owner Bill Predmore. 

“This is a distinction long held by OL, making them the perfect organisation to help us achieve our long-term objectives for the club.”

With thirteen consecutive domestic league titles and six Champions League, Lyon’s women’s outfit fit that bill.

Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock told her club website she was massively behind the move.

“Lyon and Reign are both amazing organisations and I am so proud to have played for both clubs,” she said.

“Bringing the clubs together is for me the perfect combination –- I literally can’t think of a better outcome for two clubs who are so dedicated to the growth of the women’s game.”

© – AFP, 2019   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie