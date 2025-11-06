Massive police presence for Aston Villa match against Maccabi Tel Aviv as protest planned

MORE THAN 700 POLICE officers will be on duty for this evening’s Europa League match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv, with a protest set to take place near the stadium.

Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group announced last month that visiting fans will be barred from attending the match at Villa Park on public safety concerns.

Maccabi later announced it would decline any away tickets for the clash after the Government said it was “working around the clock” to ensure fans from both sides could attend.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for the ban on away fans to be overturned, saying it was “the wrong decision”.

Campaign group Palestine Solidarity Campaign has announced it will hold a protest at the match to demand Israel is excluded from international football.

The protest will assemble at 6pm at Aston Park Pavilion, a short distance from Villa Park.

Publicising the demonstration, the group said: “Israeli football is deeply involved in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

“The Israel Football Association, of which Maccabi Tel Aviv is a member, contains at least six clubs based in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land.

“Maccabi Tel Aviv has itself supported Israel’s genocide in Gaza by sending care packages to serving Israeli soldiers.”

In a statement on Monday, West Midlands Police said it will deploy more than 700 officers to keep the public safe and arrest anyone who engages in crime and disorder.

Birmingham police commander Chief Superintendent Tom Joyce said: “Our message to those from all communities in Birmingham is that we have listened and will continue to engage with you.

“We remain committed to maintaining the city’s reputation as a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

“Anyone who breaks the law will be dealt with directly, as will those who incite hate.”