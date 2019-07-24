This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
MacHale Park capacity reduced by 6,000 for Mayo's crunch Super 8s tie against Donegal

An All-Ireland semi-final is up for grabs on Saturday, 3 August.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 6:06 PM
Kevin McLoughlin gets a shot away under pressure from Michael Murphy in the 2018 league meeting.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE CAPACITY AT Elverys MacHale Park has been reduced by almost 6,000 to 25,369 for health and safety reasons for Mayo’s round 3 Super 8s game against Donegal on Saturday week. 

Mayo GAA confirmed to The42 that because it’s a stand-alone fixture with general admission the capacity has been reduced from its usual figure of around 31,000.

The addition of second game as curtain-raiser would allow more supporters attend and The Connaught Telegraph reports that “every effort is being made to get a second game played at the venue that day, which would enable the capacity to be increased to over 30,000.”

A win would send the hosts into the All-Ireland semi-final, while a draw would be enough for Donegal to seal their progression into the last four. Dublin, Tyrone and Kerry have already booked their places in the semi-finals heading into the final round-robin fixtures.

Tickets are still available for supporters to purchase at the usual retail outlets and online.

