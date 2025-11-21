Ireland's Hansen comes through captain's run despite finger injury

MACK HANSEN HAS come through Ireland’s captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium despite suffering a finger injury during training this week.

The Ireland fullback had strapping on his right hand and two of his fingers at the session in Dublin today, but took a full part in the run-out ahead of tomorrow’s clash with South Africa at the Aviva.

Hansen made an impressive return from a foot injury last weekend against Australia, scoring three tries as he made his first-ever Test start in the number 15 shirt.

It’s understood that Hansen suffered his finger injury in Ireland training earlier this week and that he may not have trained with the rest of the team on Wednesday, which is generally an important session for Andy Farrell’s side.

However, Hansen was named at number 15 by Farrell yesterday and took part in the captain’s run today.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris was asked about the strapping on Hansen’s hand at his press conference after the session today, but a spokesperson for the Ireland team stepped in to say that everyone had trained fully and is good to go for tomorrow’s game.

“Everyone is good,” added Doris.

Farrell and Ireland will hope that Hansen’s injury does not impede his ability to build on last weekend’s performance, particularly given that it’s expected the clash with South Africa will feature lots of contestable kicks.

Should there be any late setbacks for Ireland, Farrell could turn to Jacob Stockdale or Jimmy O’Brien at fullback.

However, Ireland appear to be confident that Hansen is ready to go against the Springboks and he is likely to be a key man again.