BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Advertisement

Ulster's MacRory Cup final cancelled and trophy shared between finalists

Same goes for the MacLarnon Cup.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 6:28 PM
43 minutes ago 824 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5218082
St Michael's College Enniskillen were the 2018/19 champions.
Image: Presseye/Declan Roughan/INPHO
St Michael's College Enniskillen were the 2018/19 champions.
St Michael's College Enniskillen were the 2018/19 champions.
Image: Presseye/Declan Roughan/INPHO

ULSTER’S POST-PRIMARY SCHOOLS Gaelic football competitions, the MacRory Cup and the MacLarnon Cup, have been cancelled and the trophies will be shared between the respective 2020 finalists.

Ulster Schools GAA released a statement today after plans to reschedule the two 2019/20 finals were shelved.

Both deciders had been slated in for 9 October after the Covid-19 pandemic forced their postponement from the traditional St Patrick’s Day date.

St Colman’s College, Newry, and St Patrick’s College, Maghera, will share the top-level MacRory Cup, with St Pius X College, Magherafelt, and Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock, taking McLarnon Cup honours this year.

The statement, in full, reads:

“Following an emergency meeting of Ulster Schools GAA, held via teleconference, the decision has been taken to cancel the 2019/20 Danske Bank MacRory and MacLarnon Cup Finals, which had been scheduled for Friday 09 & Saturday 10 October respectively.

These difficult decisions were taken in light of the current deterioration in the public health situation and the increased transmission of Covid-19 within our communities.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“As a result, the 2019/20 Danske Bank MacRory Cup will be shared between St Patrick’s Maghera and St Colman’s Newry and the 2019/20 Danske Bank MacLarnon Cup will be shared between Our Lady’s & St Patrick’s Knock and St Pius X Magherafelt.”

Ulster Schools GAA chairman Jimmy Smyth added: “The recent upsurge in Covid-19 means that the education sector is facing unprecedented challenges at present.

“We all have a public duty to help contain this virus and prevent its transmission, and it is in this context that we have taken this decision.”

“Ulster Schools GAA will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks with regards to the commencement of the 2020/21 season, but will at all times be guided by direction from Ulster GAA, government and public health authorities,” the statement concludes.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie