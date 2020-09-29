Ulster's MacRory Cup final cancelled and trophy shared between finalists

ULSTER’S POST-PRIMARY SCHOOLS Gaelic football competitions, the MacRory Cup and the MacLarnon Cup, have been cancelled and the trophies will be shared between the respective 2020 finalists.

Ulster Schools GAA released a statement today after plans to reschedule the two 2019/20 finals were shelved.

Both deciders had been slated in for 9 October after the Covid-19 pandemic forced their postponement from the traditional St Patrick’s Day date.

St Colman’s College, Newry, and St Patrick’s College, Maghera, will share the top-level MacRory Cup, with St Pius X College, Magherafelt, and Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock, taking McLarnon Cup honours this year.

The statement, in full, reads:

“Following an emergency meeting of Ulster Schools GAA, held via teleconference, the decision has been taken to cancel the 2019/20 Danske Bank MacRory and MacLarnon Cup Finals, which had been scheduled for Friday 09 & Saturday 10 October respectively.

These difficult decisions were taken in light of the current deterioration in the public health situation and the increased transmission of Covid-19 within our communities.

“As a result, the 2019/20 Danske Bank MacRory Cup will be shared between St Patrick’s Maghera and St Colman’s Newry and the 2019/20 Danske Bank MacLarnon Cup will be shared between Our Lady’s & St Patrick’s Knock and St Pius X Magherafelt.”

Ulster Schools GAA chairman Jimmy Smyth added: “The recent upsurge in Covid-19 means that the education sector is facing unprecedented challenges at present.

“We all have a public duty to help contain this virus and prevent its transmission, and it is in this context that we have taken this decision.”

“Ulster Schools GAA will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks with regards to the commencement of the 2020/21 season, but will at all times be guided by direction from Ulster GAA, government and public health authorities,” the statement concludes.

