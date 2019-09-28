This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Benzema comes close for Real but Madrid derby ends all square at Wanda Metropolitano

Neither team could find a way through as Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid played out a 0-0 draw.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 10:06 PM
7 minutes ago 148 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4829325
Renan Lodi blocks a pass by Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.
Image: Bernat Armangue
Renan Lodi blocks a pass by Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.
Renan Lodi blocks a pass by Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.
Image: Bernat Armangue

REAL MADRID REGAINED top spot in La Liga with a goalless draw against bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in Saturday’s El Derbi.

Karim Benzema nearly snatched the victory for Madrid with his headed effort 15 minutes from time at Wanda Metropolitano, forcing a great save out of Jan Oblak.

Joao Felix and Saul Niguez went closest for Atletico, who registered just one attempt on target as their winless run in competitive meetings with Madrid stretched to a seventh match.

Both teams ultimately lacked quality in the final third, but it is Madrid – who have now gone three matches without conceding in the league – who will be happier after climbing above surprise package Granada at the summit.

Atletico put seven goals past Madrid in July’s pre-season clash in New Jersey and looked the more likely side to make a breakthrough in the first half of this latest showdown.

Joao Felix twice went close for the hosts, dragging a shot wide of the target with the angle against him and blasting narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Madrid had some promising moments of their own before the interval, though, with Toni Kroos testing Jan Oblak twice in the space of three minutes late in the half.

Diego Someone introduced Angel Correa at half-time and the substitute headed over from a promising position four minutes after coming on.

Madrid forward Gareth Bale skied a shot soon after and Luka Modric, brought off the bench in an attempt to inspire Madrid, pulled one wide.

The game temporarily sparked into life in the final quarter as Benzema’s header was palmed to safety by Oblak, three minutes after Saul glanced agonisingly wide.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie