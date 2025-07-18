Munster name Maeve Óg O’Leary as new captain

MAEVE ÓG O’LEARY has been named as Munster captain ahead of next month’s Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

The versatile back-row makes her provincial return this season after an extended break due to knee injuries.

The Tipperary native took up rugby at 15 with Ballina-Killaloe, making her name as a fly-half/centre before moving to the back-row with Blackrock College. O’Leary went on to win an All-Ireland League title with the side in 2022.

She made her Munster debut in 2021, the same year she became an Ireland international, and was part of the team that won Interprovincial Championships in 2022 and ‘23.

Chloe Pearse and Stephanie Nunan will serve as this year’s vice-captains.

“It’s great to be back this season and an absolute privilege to be leading the girls alongside Chloe and Steph,” O’Leary said.

“We are all looking forward to the Interpros kicking off with plenty of opportunity in this year’s competition.

“We have been training hard these past number of weeks and have been growing and connecting as a team on and off the pitch.

“There are a number of new faces and great talent coming through in camp this season, and I look forward to seeing our potential going forward as we continue to learn and grow.”

Their campaign begins at home to Connacht at Virgin Media Park on Sunday, August 10th.