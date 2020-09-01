This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Arteta gets his man as Magalhaes joins the Brazilian contingent at Arsenal

The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a long-term contract with the FA Cup holders.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 5:06 PM
Gabriel Magalhaes spent three years at Lille.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Gabriel Magalhaes spent three years at Lille.
Gabriel Magalhaes spent three years at Lille.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ARSENAL HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium for a fee understood to be in the region of £22million (€24.7m).

Gabriel will link up in North London with fellow Brazilians David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli and Willian, the latter having recently joined on a free transfer from Chelsea. The defender joined Lille in January 2017, having started his career in Brazil with Avai.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on the club website: “He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team.

“He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”

The PA news agency understands Arsenal are in advanced talks to bring Dani Ceballos back to the club on another season-long loan from Real Madrid as Arteta continues to look to strengthen the squad.

The Gunners are also close to announcing a new and improved deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who helped the FA Cup winners beat Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Arsenal technical director Edu revealed there had been plenty of interest in Gabriel’s signature.

“He is a player we have been studying for a while and he was in demand by many clubs, so we are proud to have agreed and completed this transfer with Lille and the player,” said Edu. “Gabriel is a player of high quality and Mikel and his coaches are looking forward to integrating him into the club.”

Gabriel revealed fellow Brazilian Edu had helped convince him Arsenal was the club to take his career forward.

Speaking to Arsenal Digital, the defender said: “(Edu and I) had several chats about Arsenal and the new project, we had many good conversations. As the days went by I was getting very excited about it, then I had a call from the coach and that was very reassuring.

“Having the coach himself calling you to say he wants you in his squad motivates you a lot. That is the very reason I am here today. We did not talk about (details), he just told me he is aware of my quality, my capacity and how far I can go. He also said he will be very demanding with me. I know he is a great coach and I will make progress with his help.”

