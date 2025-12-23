Early Christmas Maill for Shelbourne as Lundgren arrives from Sweden

SHELBOURNE HAVE RECRUITED Swedish midfielder Maill Lundgren for an undisclosed fee.

And Reds boss Joey O’Brien has also bolstered his squad options with the arrival of goalkeeper Conor Walsh from Sligo Rovers.

While their Uefa Conference League campaign only concluded last week, Shels will be back in pre-season mode next month ahead of the 2026 League of Ireland Premier Division campaign kicking off in February.

O’Brien hailed the arrival of Lundgren, describing the 24-year-old as an “attacking player with great technique who looks to take on defenders, we feel he’ll make a difference in the final third.”

Lundgren can operate centrally as well as out wide and first emerged through the academy of IFK Haninge. He had a spell in Spain with Real Murcia before returning to his home country.

He managed two assists in 10 games for Degerfors IF last season and then scored twice in eight games for Sandvikens IF in the second part of the year.

It was a busy afternoon at Tolka Park as the Reds also continued their rebuilding job ahead of the new Women’s League of Ireland season.

New boss Sean Russell has brought in Becky Watkins from Peamount United and feels the 22-year-old “has a fantastic ability to create chances in the final third and a fantastic work rate in and out of possession.”

Watkins has been joined in Drumcondra by the returning Maggie Pierce, the American enjoying success with Shels in 2023 and 2024 before returning to her native USA.