Brazilian winger Malcom completes €45 million switch to Zenit

MALCOM’S MOVE FROM Barcelona to Russian Premier League side Zenit has been completed, with the deal worth a total of €45 million.

The 22-year-old missed training on Thursday, with Barca announcing Malcom had been granted permission to ‘resolve his future’.

Malcom joined La Liga giants Barca from Bordeaux in 2018 for a deal rising to €42 million, after making a late decision to head to Camp Nou rather than Roma in Serie A.

However, he failed to find his feet in Spain, making only six starts in La Liga, with the highlight of his time at Camp Nou coming when he scored in a 1-1 El Clasico draw against Real Madrid.

In total, Malcom scored four goals in 24 appearances in all competitions, with Barca confirming they have ‘retained an interest in the future sale of the Brazilian.’

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!