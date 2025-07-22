Cork City winger Dijksteel agrees January move to the Scottish Premiership

CORK CITY WINGER Malik Dijksteel will join St Mirren in January after agreeing a pre-contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

Dijksteel, 24, has made over 40 appearances for City since joining in June 2023, scoring five goals.

He has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal to join St Mirren when his City contract expires at the end of the year.

“Malik is a player that we have kept tabs on over the last six months,” St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson said.

“He’s a real bright spark in the final third. He’s quick, direct, takes players on and I think the fans will really take to him given how exciting he is.”

St Mirren, who also have Ireland international Killian Phillips and Dubliner Roland Idowu on their books, finished sixth in the last season’s Scottish Premiership.