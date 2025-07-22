The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cork City winger Dijksteel agrees January move to the Scottish Premiership
CORK CITY WINGER Malik Dijksteel will join St Mirren in January after agreeing a pre-contract with the Scottish Premiership club.
Dijksteel, 24, has made over 40 appearances for City since joining in June 2023, scoring five goals.
He has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal to join St Mirren when his City contract expires at the end of the year.
“Malik is a player that we have kept tabs on over the last six months,” St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson said.
“He’s a real bright spark in the final third. He’s quick, direct, takes players on and I think the fans will really take to him given how exciting he is.”
St Mirren, who also have Ireland international Killian Phillips and Dubliner Roland Idowu on their books, finished sixth in the last season’s Scottish Premiership.
League of Ireland Malik dijksteel Soccer Transfer News