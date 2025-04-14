Man charged with alleged sexual assault after Armagh GAA trip to the US last year

A MAN IN his 30s has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, alleged to have occurred during an Armagh GAA trip to the US in November last year.

According to the PSNI, the man was arrested on 10 December on suspicion of several alleged sexual-related offences and later released on bail “to allow for further enquiries to be carried out”.

A PSNI statement today confirmed that he has been charged and is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.

Last November, members of the Armagh GAA team travelled as part of a large group to Miami in Florida to celebrate the team’s first All-Ireland title in 22 years. Shortly after their return, details of the allegation emerged.

In a statement released today in the aftermath of the man being charged with the offences, his solicitor, Patrick Higgins of law firm Donnelly and Wall, said:

“I believe there was no necessity to arrest my client. A formal complaint was made to the PSNI on 20 November 2024. No contact was made between the PSNI and my client for three weeks. When requested, he presented himself voluntarily at Banbridge Police Station where he was arrested over four months ago.

“The request by the PSNI to charge, I believe, is without merit and shall be challenged further down the line.

“I believe the decision to charge the suspect to Court by the PSNI is influenced by the media publicity this case has attracted due to his profession and in breach of my client’s right to a fair trial and in breach of his right to private and family rights.

“My client maintains his innocence and has instructed me to contest the charges fully.”

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, and police will not be commenting further as criminal justice proceedings progress, the PSNI said.

Written by Emma Hickey and Paul Higgins and posted on TheJournal.ie