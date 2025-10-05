12 goals in 9 games for Haaland as Man City close in on Arsenal

Man City 1

Brentford 0

ERLING HAALAND extended his blistering start to the season as the Manchester City striker sealed a 1-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.

Haaland netted early in the first half in west London to give City a third win in their last four Premier League games.

The peerless 25-year-old already has 12 goals in nine appearances in all competitions this season, plus six in two matches for Norway, with Tottenham the only team to stop him scoring in the current campaign.

Thanks largely to Haaland’s predatory instincts, City survived a second-half dip to move into fifth place in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions since losing at Brighton in August.

City still trail leaders Arsenal by three points, but they go into the international break with renewed impetus after a slow start to the season.

The only concern for Guardiola was the sight of Rodri being forced off with a first-half injury after appearing to damage his hamstring.

The Spain midfielder has struggled to finish games since coming back at the Club World Cup in the summer following anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Rodri, who won the prestigious Ballon d’Or after his brilliant form in 2024, only managed to play for an hour against Monaco after sitting out City’s two previous fixtures.

Haaland had been in typically clinical form in the 2-2 draw at Monaco on Wednesday, Guardiola’s men twice squandered the lead as they conceded a last-gasp equaliser.

They wouldn’t repeat their Champions League mistakes as they secured Guardiola’s 250th Premier League victory.

Guardiola surprisingly left Belgian winger Jeremy Doku on the bench despite his impressive start to the season.

- Haaland breaks duck -

Despite Doku’s absence, City were in complete command in the first half.

Josko Gvardiol wasted an early chance when he headed straight at Brentford keeper Caoimhín Kelleher from Phil Foden’s corner.

But Haaland was chasing his first Premier League goal at the Gtech Community Stadium — one of only two arenas, along with Anfield, he had failed to score at in the top flight.

And the Norway striker took just nine minutes to end his wait for a goal on Brentford soil.

Gvardiol’s long pass caught Brentford defenders Sepp van den Berg and Nathan Collins flat-footed as Haaland raced clear to blast a fierce finish past Kelleher.

Even by his standards, Haaland is exceptionally prolific in London, having scored a remarkable 21 league goals in 22 games in the English capital.

Foden tested Kelleher with a drive from the edge of the area as City pushed for a second goal.

Rodri’s unconvincing return from the serious knee injury that sidelined him for most of last season suffered a major setback when he limped off in the 22nd minute.

City tried to shrug off the departure of their influential star as Oscar Bobb set up Foden, but the forward couldn’t keep his effort on target.

Tijjani Reijnders went much closer, meeting Nico O’Reilly’s cross with a rocket that brought a good stop from Kelleher.

Brentford failed to record a single touch in the City area in the first half.

They finally carved out an incisive attack immediately after the interval.

Igor Thiago left City’s defenders trailing in his wake, but the Brazilian fluffed his lines as Gianluigi Donnarumma raced out to save.

City had lost their grip and Brentford threatened again when Kevin Schade’s cross was headed over by Michael Kayode.

Kayode’s long throws were troubling the City defence, but the visitors held firm to wrap up a valuable victory.

