Man City to face Chelsea and Man United to host Everton after FA Cup draw

CHELSEA FACE THE sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.

Graham Potter’s men, who headed into the World Cup break sitting eighth in the table, will head for the Etihad Stadium as the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of 6-9 January.

The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who beat Chelsea on penalties last season to lift the trophy for the eighth time, will also launch their defence against top-flight opposition when they welcome struggling Wolves to Anfield.

Erik ten Hag will get his first taste of world football’s oldest club competition when Manchester United host Everton, while West Ham make the short trip to Brentford and Southampton travel to Crystal Palace.