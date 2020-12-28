BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Monday 28 December 2020
Advertisement

Manchester City's clash with Everton called off due to Covid outbreak

The Premier League decided to postpone the fixture ‘based on strong medical advice.’

By AFP Monday 28 Dec 2020, 4:19 PM
34 minutes ago 6,145 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5312005
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Image: PA
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY’S PREMIER visit to Everton on Monday was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected at City, the club confirmed.

“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture,” City said in a statement.

City announced on Christmas Day there had been four positive tests at the club for players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus and two staff members.

“After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day,” City’s statement added.

“With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.”

The club’s training ground will now close for an “indeterminate period” with further testing on players and staff to take place before it can reopen.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

City are due to face Chelsea away in the Premier League on Sunday.

It is just the second time that a Premier League match has been postponed due to Covid-19 since the 2019/20 season resumed in June.

Aston Villa’s clash with Newcastle earlier this month was called off due to an outbreak at Newcastle’s training ground.

City manager Pep Guardiola’s mother died of coronavirus earlier this year and speaking after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Newcastle, he said the health of his players must take priority.

“What we want is that Gabriel and Kyle don’t get worse and can be asymptomatic and pass this 8-10 days without tough symptoms,” said Guardiola.

“Covid is here. It is not just here in Man City, it is all around the world attacking hard so that’s why we have to be careful and what we want is the next days is for them not to have symptoms and recover.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie