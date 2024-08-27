Man City to sell Joao Cancelo to Saudi club for €25 million - report

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE agreed a deal to sell full-back Joao Cancelo to Saudi side Al Hilal, the PA news agency understands.

It is understood a deal worth 25million euros (£21.1m) has been agreed between both clubs, with personal terms yet to be confirmed.

A switch to the Saudi Pro League will end Cancelo’s five-year stay with City after he arrived at the club in a £60million move from Juventus in 2019.

He then enjoyed a successful spell at the Etihad Stadium, helping secure back-to-back Premier League titles with City in 2021 and 2022.

However, Cancelo spent the second-half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan with Bayern Munich and was loaned out to Barcelona for the entirety of last season, where he made 42 appearances across all competitions.

He represented Portugal at this year’s European Championships in Germany, where his side were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France.

Cancelo has so far not featured in either of City’s first two Premier League games this season, a 2-0 victory against Chelsea and a 4-1 win over Ipswich.