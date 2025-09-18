Haaland scores 50th Champions League goal as Man City cruise past Napoli

Manchester City 2

Napoli 0

ERLING HAALAND BECAME the fastest player to reach 50 Champions League goals as the Manchester City star set Pep Guardiola’s side on course for a 2-0 victory against 10-man Napoli.

The 25-year-old sharpshooter reached a half century in just his 49th match in the competition, smashing Ruud van Nistelrooy’s previous record of 62 games, as the hosts finally found a way past Antonio Conte’s obdurate team.

Haaland’s fantastic second-half header from a smart Phil Foden ball was followed by an inspired Jeremy Doku goal as City kicked off the league phase with a well-deserved victory against the reigning Serie A champions.

It was a record-breaking night at the Etihad Stadium, where Kevin De Bruyne received a hero’s welcome as he returned to his old stomping ground for the first time since his summer exit.

But Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s red card meant the much-loved Belgian was sacrificed midway through a first half in which goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, once of Manchester United, produced a string of fine saves.

City revelled in Sunday’s derby win, especially with Napoli fielding Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund, and built on that triumph with an impressive Champions League victory sealed by Haaland and Doku.

Guardiola stuck with the side that beat United and was rewarded with a strong start, including Tijjani Reijnders having a thumping 20-yard strike stopped by Milinkovic-Savic.

Hojlund was flagged offside after Italy’s number one Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Sam Beukema’s header from a corner, but Napoli offered little else and withdrew further into their shell in the 21st minute.

Haaland waved an imaginary card after his attempt to meet a defence-splitting Foden pass was halted by last man Di Lorenzo, who was initially ruled by referee Felix Zwayer to have got the ball.

But VAR Christian Dingert advised the on-field official to go to the monitor and, after watching the incident back, Napoli’s captain was shown a red card.

Haaland narrowly headed over a Reijnders cross as the home side tried to take advantage before Conte made a defensive-minded change, replacing City great De Bruyne with Mathias Olivera. The 34-year-old received a standing ovation and responded by applauding the Etihad Stadium faithful.

Guardiola’s men smelt blood and piled on pressure before the break, only to be denied by Napoli’s inspired goalkeeper.

Foden saw a low shot held and Milinkovic-Savic brilliantly got down to stop a Rodri volley. The Serbia international then pushed away a Nico O’Reilly header and stopped Josko Gvardiol nodding City in front.

The latter curled narrowly wide from distance and Matteo Politano, who took the armband after Di Lorenzo saw red, celebrated in front of the travelling fans after superbly blocking a goalbound Reijnders effort in stoppage time.

City continued in the ascendancy after half-time, with Foden sending a shot across the face of goal – and Napoli’s bows – before providing an exquisite assist in the 56th minute.

Showing exceptional awareness and skill on the edge of the box, the England international flicked the ball over two defenders for Haaland to delicately loop a header out of towering Milinkovic-Savic’s reach.

It was a record-breaking moment that brought celebration and a sigh of relief inside the Etihad Stadium.

There was more freedom in the hosts’ play, too, epitomised by Doku in the 65th minute.

Fresh from his pair of assists in Sunday’s Manchester derby win, he cut into the box and burst between two Napoli players before slotting through Milinkovic-Savic’s legs.

That special goal ended this match as a contest once and for all.

Napoli went into damage limitation mode and City cruised, probing with patience as their attention turns to Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.