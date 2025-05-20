The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man City prevail to close in on Champions League qualification
MANCHESTER CITY beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League this evening.
The result leaves Pep Guardiola’s side third in the table with one game remaining and on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
UEFA Champions League EPL Premier League Soccer Bournemouth FC Manchester City Winning