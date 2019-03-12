Man City smash seven past shambolic Schalke to book Champions League quarter-final spot

MANCHESTER CITY BOOKED their place in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday night with a dominant 7-0 victory against Schalke.

Pep Guardiola’s side struggled during the first half of a dramatic first leg in Gelsenkirchen, where two late goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling secured a late 3-2 away win.

The second leg at the Etihad proved a far more straightforward affair against the Bundesliga outfit, with a Sergio Aguero double and another from Sane putting the Premier League leaders 3-0 up at the break.

Further goals from Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus completed a one-sided affair which saw City run out 10-2 victors on aggregate, booking their place in the final eight on an embarrassing night for Domenico Tedesco’s men.

