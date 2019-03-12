This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City smash seven past shambolic Schalke to book Champions League quarter-final spot

Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 10-2 aggregate victors on Tuesday night at the Etihad.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 9:53 PM
9 minutes ago 1,018 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4538368
Sergio Aguero scored a first-half brace for Man City.
Image: Nick Potts
Sergio Aguero scored a first-half brace for Man City.
Sergio Aguero scored a first-half brace for Man City.
Image: Nick Potts

MANCHESTER CITY BOOKED their place in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday night with a dominant 7-0 victory against Schalke.

Pep Guardiola’s side struggled during the first half of a dramatic first leg in Gelsenkirchen, where two late goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling secured a late 3-2 away win.

The second leg at the Etihad proved a far more straightforward affair against the Bundesliga outfit, with a Sergio Aguero double and another from Sane putting the Premier League leaders 3-0 up at the break.

Further goals from Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus completed a one-sided affair which saw City run out 10-2 victors on aggregate, booking their place in the final eight on an embarrassing night for Domenico Tedesco’s men.

More to follow…

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Hard work and patience the name of the game for Munster's Ryan
    Hard work and patience the name of the game for Munster's Ryan
    'It's been working in training for three years, so it's good it came off'
    Wales retain hope of having Liam Williams at fullback for clash with Ireland
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    FOOTBALL
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    No Champions League hangover as Di Maria dazzles in PSG win
    Jurgen Klopp hits out at 'Manchester United pundits'
    Arsenal teenager earns first Northern Ireland call-up
    IRELAND
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie