Manchester City begin title quest with convincing win against Wolves

ERLING HAALAND AND new signings Tijjani Reinders and Rayan Cherki combined as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 4-0 in their Premier League opener.

Haaland struck twice either side of a fine effort from Reijnders, and substitute Cherki added a late fourth, as City began their quest for a seventh title in nine years in convincing fashion at Molineux.

Reijnders also had a hand in both of Haaland’s goals in what was a particularly impressive introduction to life in the English top flight.

Whilst it may be premature to suggest City have found the ideal replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, it was a very promising showing from the Dutchman.

His presence brought dynamism to a City side that also raised eyebrows in other areas.

Most notably, goalkeeper James Trafford was handed a debut and Ederson – described as “number one” by manager Pep Guardiola this week despite speculation over his future – was missing from the squad altogether.

The club, however, later confirmed the Brazilian’s absence was due to illness, with the 31-year-old suffering from gastroenteritis.

John Stones returned in defence for his first appearance since February and another new recruit, Rayan Ait-Nouri, featured against the club he left in the summer.

It was an emotional occasion for Wolves as they paid a series of tributes before and during the game to Diogo Jota, their former striker who died last month following a car accident.

A Wolves tribute to Diogo Jota. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The visitors assumed control early on but did not create a clear-cut opening until the 19th minute when captain Bernardo Silva crossed for Haaland but the Norwegian, having to stretch too much, headed over.

City had some moments of alarm as Wolves got behind the defence.

Marshall Munetsi thought he scored when he headed past Trafford from a Matt Doherty cross but he was clearly offside. A chance also appeared to open up for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde but again the flag was raised.

City took charge of the game after two moments of brilliance from Reijnders in the space of three minutes.

The Netherlands international, whose outings at the Club World Cup may have helped him settle, played a delightful lob over the defence for Rico Lewis and his pull-back presented Haaland with a simple tap-in.

Moments later the former AC Milan midfielder applied the finishing touch himself with a superb low strike across goal after Andre Gomes lost possession to Oscar Bobb.

Jorgen Strand Larsen spurned a good chance to pull one back after the break when he side-footed narrowly wide and the same player also forced Trafford to palm over.

Haaland increased City’s lead just after the hour following more incisive work from Reijnders, who received a long ball from Trafford and exchanged passes with Bobb on the right.

He continued his run and pulled back for Haaland to sweep home from the edge of the area.

Cherki, having been on the field just eight minutes, added to Wolves’ woes when he drove in from distance nine minutes from time after combining with Nico O’Reilly.