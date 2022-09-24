Man-of-the-match Molumby rues another Irish near miss

MAN OF the match Jayson Molumby was left frustrated as Ireland suffered a narrow 2-1 loss against Scotland in the Nations League tonight.

A superb John Egan finish gave the visitors the lead at Hampden Park, but an improved second-half display from the hosts saw them secure a come-from-behind win.

“It is obviously disappointing,” the midfielder told RTÉ. “I haven’t really had the chance to process that defeat but obviously we went in 1-0 ahead at half-time. I thought we were very comfortable but just didn’t start quick enough in the second half. It has ended up costing us.”

Asked what changed after half-time, the West Brom star said: “I don’t know, to be honest. It is obviously still fresh. We need to look at it and analyse it but, for me, I don’t think we started quickly enough. We knew they were going to start quickly in the second half. It is disappointing for us.

“After what we did to them the last time [the 3-0 Ireland win in Dublin], I think we were expecting a tough game, a tough atmosphere.

“Listen, first-half, I thought we were excellent; well organised and we matched them every battle, every second ball.

“The penalty shouldn’t come about in the first place. I think we shouldn’t concede the first goal so early in the second half. I think we had a couple of chances as well. We will be disappointed with that. We should have finished the game off.”

And while Ireland can take some encouragement from aspects of the performance, Molumby admits the results in this Nations League campaign have not been good enough.

“The last three games, beating Scotland 3-0, Ukraine — again — we should win that game. I feel, 1-0 ahead tonight, we should win. 1-0 up, should be 2-0 up, maybe, cruising. It is disappointing but we will take a lot of positives and try to build again against Armenia.”

Teammate Jason Knight, meanwhile, expressed similar sentiments.

“Pivotal moments went against us. We haven’t seen it back, but the penalty felt harsh.

“We had good chances to go back ahead in the game after a poor start in the second half, conceding so early on and that’s something we need to work on.

“But definitely good moments to go back ahead.

“We’ve prepared all week. We’ve controlled large parts of the game, in possession, and out of possession. Good goal by John and we felt really good going into the second half.

“But conceding so early into the second half was not ideal.”