Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Man United agree €50m deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka - reports

The fee for the Crystal Palace full-back could rise as high as €55m with add-ons.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 2:55 PM
42 minutes ago 1,877 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4698166

AARON WAN-BISSAKA IS set to become Manchester United’s second summer signing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the club today reportedly agreed a €50 million deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Oxford United v Crystal Palace - Pre Season Friendly - Kassam Stadium Crystal Palace defender, Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Source: Chris Radburn

Widely reported across the British media on Wednesday, the 21-year-old Crystal Palace defender looks to be on his way to the Red Devils after weeks of speculation.

The England U21 international would join fellow newcomer Daniel James at United after the winger signed from Swansea City earlier this month.

Wan-Bissaka is expected to earn €89,000 per week at the club and the 20-time champions of England have also managed to retain the 25% selling-on fee of former United attacker Wilfried Zaha – which was reported to have been a sticking point in negotiations.

Solskjaer continues his recruitment of young talent to the club, with Leicester City’s Harry Maguire also said to be on the club’s radar.

Summer signings look set to carry on despite uncertainty over the future of some United’s stars.

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are two of the high-profile squad members who have expressed an interest in leaving this summer.

Their departures may free up funds for Solskjaer to bring in new talent. The club find themselves once again in the midst of a summer rebuild after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

They failed to secure Champions League football and will play in the Europa League next term.

There will also be pressure on the management team to close the gap on their domestic rivals, after finishing 32 points behind champions Manchester City and 31 points behind fierce rivals, Liverpool.

