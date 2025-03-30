Advertisement
Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their side's first goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Man United loanee Rashford scores first goals as Villa reach FA Cup semis

Unai Emery’s men were too good for Championship outfit Preston.
3.20pm, 30 Mar 2025

ASTON VILLA BEAT Preston 3-0 today to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring and later, converted a penalty for his first goals since joining Villa on loan from Man United in January.

More to follow

