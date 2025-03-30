The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man United loanee Rashford scores first goals as Villa reach FA Cup semis
ASTON VILLA BEAT Preston 3-0 today to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.
Marcus Rashford opened the scoring and later, converted a penalty for his first goals since joining Villa on loan from Man United in January.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Marcus Rashford progess Soccer Aston Villa Manchester United Preston North End