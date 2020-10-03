BE PART OF THE TEAM

Man United midfielder seals Lazio loan move

Andreas Pereira could make his debut at the weekend in the Serie A clash with Inter Milan.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Oct 2020, 2:22 PM
Andreas Pereira (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Andreas Pereira has completed a season-long loan move to Lazio.

The 24-year-old made 40 appearances for United last season but found opportunities limited after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

Pereira could make his debut at the weekend in Lazio’s Serie A clash with Inter Milan.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told the club’s official website: “They’re a big club, Lazio. Andreas needs to play regularly.

“He started last season really well and played loads of games. You could see the confidence growing and see him developing but, after we signed Bruno, that position that Andy played in was taken because Bruno came in and had such an impact. We decided this is what was best for Andreas.”

This will be Pereira’s third loan move away from Old Trafford following spells at Granada and Valencia in Spain.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie