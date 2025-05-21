LIVE: Man United v Tottenham, Europa League final

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It is arguably the biggest game of the season involving two Premier League clubs, and it’s probably unprecedented to say that about sides expected to finish in 16th and 17th place in the table with one game remaining.

Man United and Tottenham have had similarly dreadful seasons domestically, with their far superior finances than most other teams in the competition getting them to this point in the Europa League.

Many people make the Red Devils slight favourites. They are going for their third trophy in three seasons, while Tottenham haven’t won anything since the League Cup in 2008.

Spurs, however, have won all three previous encounters between the teams this season and will be confident of another victory, despite missing key midfielders James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Bergvall.

A Champions League place and an estimated £100 million boost are at stake.

It’s bound to be a fascinating affair.